PAS At The Door, PH Left Outside: What Umno Is Signalling At PAU 2026

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For a party that has spent much of the past few years trying to find its footing after losing federal power, Umno’s 2026 general assembly is about more than speeches, and resolutions.

It is about direction – which will decide whether the party assuming power again or fighting on the Opposition front.

The four-day general assembly, beginning today, comes at a particularly delicate moment for the party. With the 16th General Election (GE16) looming and political alliances increasingly changing, UMNO is being forced to confront a question it has managed to postpone for some time: Who does it want to work with?

And perhaps more importantly, who does it no longer want to work with? The clearest signal came before the assembly even began.

Umno decided not to invite its Unity Government partner, Pakatan Harapan (PH), while extending an invitation to PAS, an opposition party and a key component of Perikatan Nasional (PN). Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the PAS invitation was reciprocated after UMNO leaders were invited to the Islamist party’s muktamar.

On paper, it can be dismissed as nothing more than an exchange of invitations between political parties. But in politics, symbolism matters.

PAS Is Back At The UMNO Table

The Umno-PAS relationship has travelled a long and complicated road.

The two parties once stood on opposite sides of the political divide before joining forces under Muafakat Nasional in 2019, united largely by the politics of Malay and Muslim interests and a common desire to challenge PH.

That arrangement eventually broke down, particularly after Bersatu became the dominant force in the emerging PN coalition. But politics rarely stays still.

In 2026, Umno and PAS appear to be rediscovering areas where their interests overlap. The relationship is not yet the formal Muafakat Nasional pact of 2019, and neither side has announced a return to that arrangement.

Still, the decision to bring PAS into PAU — while keeping PH outside — is difficult to ignore. It suggests UMNO is at least willing to keep the door open.

PH Relationship Looking Increasingly Fragile

Umno’s future ally might be decided during PAU 2026.

This is where the significance of PAU 2026 becomes much bigger than the four-day assembly itself.

Umno remains part of the federal Unity Government with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim repeatedly saying he wants cooperation with Umno and BN to continue, stressing political stability and the interests of the people.

Yet the political chemistry between the two sides is clearly under pressure.

PH was not invited to PAU, despite being Umno’s partner in government. Amanah vice-president Datuk Mahfuz Omar questioned why an opposition party had been invited while PH was left out. PKR, meanwhile, played down the development and said the decision should not automatically be interpreted as a split in the Unity Government.

PAU As A GE16 Launchpad

This explains why PAU 2026 matters. Umno has said the assembly should align the party’s direction with the grassroots and prepare its machinery for GE16. More than 6,400 official delegates are expected, with total attendance projected to exceed 50,000.

More importantly, political cooperation and the party’s “Rumah Bangsa” concept are among the dominant issues raised by UMNO divisions.

That means delegates are not simply discussing policy. They are effectively debating Umno’s political identity.

Does the party remain inside the Unity Government and continue working with PH? Does it strengthen its relationship with PAS? Does it rebuild BN and go into GE16 with greater independence? Or does it attempt some form of broader Malay political alignment?

PAU may not answer all those questions immediately. But it will provide the clearest indication yet of where Umno’s political compass is pointing.

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