No Underwear On The Line, So He Turned On Her Dryer Instead: Three Months Of Intrusions Caught On CCTV

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A woman identified as Lokchee Yew said a man had repeatedly stolen underwear from her porch at night over a period of more than three months, according to a post on Facebook

In a CCTV clip shared with the post, a man in a black shirt and light-coloured pants was seen entering the driveway and going through the laundry.

The post drew responses from commenters, some of whom suggested ways to deter the intruder. Several recommended getting a guard dog, while others suggested lining the property perimeter with spikes.

Motion-sensor spotlights were another popular suggestion, with commenters noting that a sudden burst of light could startle the intruder and scare him off. One commenter suggested lining the underwear with irritants.

Yew explained she hadn’t hung out her underwear when it was stolen the first time. When the man came the second time and couldn’t steal anything, he allegedly turned on her dryer, took out the clothes, and dumped everything on the floor.

Yew said she couldn’t keep a dog because she was caring for her children.

Yew has not indicated whether she plans to report the matter to the police, but shared that police often patrol the streets at night in cars.

The man has not been identified.

READ MORE: [Watch] Serial Underwear Thief Goes All Out In Tangkak, Even Steals Hangers

READ MORE: [Watch] Underwear Thief Targeting UTAR Students In Kampar, Caught Red-Handed On Camera

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