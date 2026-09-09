No More Just Holding The Mic: Azalina Wants Umno To Embrace Digital

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Move on from the microphone and use your smartphone — that is the message from Umno Information Chief Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said to the party machinery.

According to Azalina, Umno can no longer rely solely on political ceramah (talk) to reach the people, adding that greater emphasis must instead be placed on how messages are delivered to specific target audiences, rather than simply focusing on the political narrative the party wants to push.

“Mobile phones are a communication medium today. Therefore, they should also be our medium for political communication.

“Political parties often do not use this approach. Instead, they simply hold a microphone and give speeches. But this is the reality and fact that we cannot ignore,” Azalina was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

She said this during a press conference held in conjunction with the 2026 Umno General Assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

Azalina said Umno had drawn lessons from its experience during the 2025 Sabah state election, particularly in rural and interior areas.

She said that the party had relied on digital capabilities at the time to disseminate information to voters.

“Sabah is a very large area and many new candidates had to be introduced.

“In the end, no matter how strong a political party is, the most important thing is that our candidates must win. If you talk too much but lose, what is the point?” she said.

She added that the same approach was adopted during this year’s Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections, which yielded positive results.

Azalina said the use of digital platforms should also continue after candidates win elections, particularly in managing service centres and carrying out their duties.

Meanwhile, Azalina said the party machinery, including Umno Youth, Wanita and Puteri, must keep pace with developments in communication technology.

“We are a very traditional party. Now, with new approaches and new members, we want to ensure that the party machinery moves in tandem with digital platforms.

“Umno will focus on training its information machinery, in addition to holding a series of roadshows across the states, beginning in Melaka.”

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