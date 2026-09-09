MACC: “Azeez Insisted On Wearing Purple Lock-Up Garb, Handcuffs To Court”

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Former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim insisted on wearing the purple police lock-up uniform and handcuffs when he was brought to court today to face a corruption charge, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said.

The anti-graft agency said Abdul Azeez had been advised by MACC officers, the police personnel escorting him and his lawyer to change into normal clothes and that there was no need for him to remain handcuffed.

However, Abdul Azeez insisted on keeping the lock-up uniform and handcuffs on until the charge was read out in court.

“Therefore, MACC stresses that the wearing of the lock-up uniform and handcuffs was not ordered or requested by any party, particularly MACC,” the agency said in a statement.

MACC also urged all parties not to speculate or circulate inaccurate information over the matter.

Abdul Azeez, 59, arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex earlier today wearing the purple police lock-up uniform with his hands cuffed. He subsequently pleaded not guilty to a charge under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009.

READ MORE: Former Tabung Haji Chairman Abdul Azeez Charged Over RM193.5 Million Putrajaya Perdana Deal

Abdul Azeez was appointed to the Tabung Haji board in 2011 before becoming its chairman on July 1, 2013. He remained in the position until May 2018, when he resigned following the 14th General Election and the change of federal government.

The former Baling MP is charged with abusing his position to secure a position and benefits at Putrajaya Perdana Berhad, while also influencing Tabung Haji to approve an investment of up to RM193.5 million in the company.

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