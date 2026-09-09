Former Tabung Haji Chairman Abdul Azeez Charged Over RM193.5 Million Putrajaya Perdana Deal

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Former Tabung Haji (TH) chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim has claimed trial to a charge of abusing his position to secure a position and benefits at Putrajaya Perdana Berhad, while also influencing Tabung Haji to approve an investment of up to RM193.5 million in the company.

Abdul Azeez, 60, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi today (9 September).

The latest development comes after the former Baling MP was brought to court earlier in the day, following his detention by Dang Wangi police on Tuesday (8 September) evening.

What Is Abdul Azeez Accused Of?

According to the charge, Abdul Azeez allegedly abused his position as Tabung Haji chairman by instructing its then chief executive officer, Tan Sri Ismee Ismail, to propose him as the pilgrimage fund’s representative on the board of Putrajaya Perdana.

The position allegedly came with an annual remuneration of RM690,000, as well as the use of a BMW 7 Series with a driver, New Straits Times reported.

He is also accused of influencing Tabung Haji’s board of directors to approve an investment of up to RM193.5 million, representing up to 30% of Putrajaya Perdana’s issued share capital.

The prosecution alleges that Abdul Azeez had an interest in the company.

The alleged offence took place on 25 August 2014, at the Tabung Haji headquarters on Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur.

He was charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which deals with the abuse of office for gratification.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of at least five times the value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

The RM193.5 Million Investment

The case centres on Tabung Haji’s controversial investment in Putrajaya Perdana Berhad.

In 2014, Tabung Haji acquired a 30% stake in the company for RM193.5 million.

The investment was supposed to generate returns through a planned listing of Putrajaya Perdana, but the company failed to list as expected.

The investment subsequently became a major concern for the pilgrimage fund, with Tabung Haji eventually writing off the RM193.5 million investment as a total loss in its 2024 financial year.

The Edge also reported that Tabung Haji’s internal research team had valued the stake at between RM124 million and RM155 million, considerably below the RM193.5 million purchase price.

Why Is The RCI Relevant?

The latest charge stems from the wider investigation into findings contained in the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report on Tabung Haji.

The RCI examined the management and operations of the pilgrimage fund between 2014 and 2020.

The report, made public on 29 July, identified several problematic investments and recommended forensic audits into investment decisions that contributed to a significant decline in the value of Tabung Haji’s assets.

It also highlighted suspicious transactions and the alleged concealment of information.

Abdul Azeez and a former Treasury secretary-general were previously remanded for seven days from 27 August to 2 September to assist investigations into the RCI findings.

READ MORE: RCI Bombshell: How Did Tabung Haji Pay Bonuses While Losing Money?

READ MORE: Two Former Senior Officials To Be Remanded As MACC Probes Issue Raised In Tabung Haji RCI Report

Azeez Previously Faced Graft Charges

This is also not Abdul Azeez’s first experience facing corruption charges.

He was previously charged over allegations involving road projects in Perak and Kedah, including three corruption charges involving RM5.2 million and money-laundering charges.

Those charges were ultimately dropped, with Abdul Azeez being acquitted in December 2022 after the prosecution did not object to his application for a discharge and acquittal.

The current case, however, relates specifically to his time as Tabung Haji chairman and the fund’s investment in Putrajaya Perdana.

For now, Abdul Azeez has denied the latest allegation and claimed trial.

The charge is an allegation, and he remains innocent unless proven guilty in court.

READ MORE: Azeez Rahim Discharged Not Amounting To Acquittal For 9 Corruption Charges Connected To Road Projects

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