Truck Catches Fire On Karak Highway, Causes 4km Traffic Jam
Just a week ago, two trucks collided and caused a 22.5-km traffic jam.
- A tanker truck caught fire on the KL-Karak Highway at kilometre 34, blocking the left lane and causing a 4.6km traffic jam.
- No injuries or deaths were reported, though some motorists claimed they were stuck on the highway for around 40 minutes.
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The KL-Karak Highway has once again claimed another vehicle when a tanker truck caught fire at 2.30pm today (8 September).
According to a Facebook post by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), the vehicle was found engulfed in flames at kilometer 34 eastbound to Kuantan.
It informed that the left lane was completely blocked, causing a traffic congestion which stretched up to 4.6km.
Video of the burning truck goes viral on social media
Footage of the incident has been spread online. Plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the flames that enveloped the driver’s cabin of the tanker. The cargo section of the truck appeared to be untouched by the fire.
At the time of writing, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths.
Several social media users also posted about the traffic congestion, with some claiming they have been stuck for roughly 40 minutes on the highway.
A two-trailer collision caused an overnight traffic jam on Karak last week
Two trucks pulling cargo along the Karak highway collided on 1 September, resulting in an oil spill that became a hazard for other road users.
The accident also caused a 22.5-kilometer crawl that lasted until the afternoon of 2 September as emergency and cleanup crews worked on getting debris and oil off the road.
East Coast Expressway (LPT) operator AFA Prime Berhad confirmed the accident and informed motorists of a full left lane closure as well as alternative routes.
Tragic death of family on Karak
Perhaps the most tragic accident that happened on the Karak highway recently involved the deaths of a family in an 11-car pile up.
On Malaysia’s National Day, 31 August, a family of three in a Proton S70 met a gruesome end in the multi-vehicle incident when their car was crushed between a cement truck and express bus.
Another man in a Honda CRV was also reported to have been killed in the collision, while many others sustained injuries.
READ MORE: Karak Highway Jam Still Ongoing Since Last Night After Truck Crash, Oil Spill
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Shahril Bahrom is a Malaysian digital journalist known for his work with The Rakyat Post and World Of Buzz, covering social issues, technology, pop culture, and viral online trends. His writing combines accessible storytelling with strong awareness of Malaysian internet culture, often focusing on topics that resonate across social media and public discourse. Known for a conversational yet informative style, he specialises in digital-first journalism, human-interest stories, and trend-driven reporting that bridges mainstream news with contemporary online conversations.