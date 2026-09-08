Truck Catches Fire On Karak Highway, Causes 4km Traffic Jam

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The KL-Karak Highway has once again claimed another vehicle when a tanker truck caught fire at 2.30pm today (8 September).

According to a Facebook post by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), the vehicle was found engulfed in flames at kilometer 34 eastbound to Kuantan.

It informed that the left lane was completely blocked, causing a traffic congestion which stretched up to 4.6km.

Video of the burning truck goes viral on social media

Footage of the incident has been spread online. Plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the flames that enveloped the driver’s cabin of the tanker. The cargo section of the truck appeared to be untouched by the fire.

At the time of writing, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

Several social media users also posted about the traffic congestion, with some claiming they have been stuck for roughly 40 minutes on the highway.

Pic: Threads / @wilson.siah

A two-trailer collision caused an overnight traffic jam on Karak last week

Two trucks pulling cargo along the Karak highway collided on 1 September, resulting in an oil spill that became a hazard for other road users.

The accident also caused a 22.5-kilometer crawl that lasted until the afternoon of 2 September as emergency and cleanup crews worked on getting debris and oil off the road.

East Coast Expressway (LPT) operator AFA Prime Berhad confirmed the accident and informed motorists of a full left lane closure as well as alternative routes.

Tragic death of family on Karak

Perhaps the most tragic accident that happened on the Karak highway recently involved the deaths of a family in an 11-car pile up.

On Malaysia’s National Day, 31 August, a family of three in a Proton S70 met a gruesome end in the multi-vehicle incident when their car was crushed between a cement truck and express bus.

Another man in a Honda CRV was also reported to have been killed in the collision, while many others sustained injuries.

READ MORE: Karak Highway Jam Still Ongoing Since Last Night After Truck Crash, Oil Spill

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