‘I Saw The Blood’: Nur Haira’s Brother Relives Traumatic Attack

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The elder brother of stray dog attack victim Nur Haira Watikah Mohammad Hamizi broke down in tears as he recalled the horrific incident that left his younger sister critically injured.

Speaking to Shahrol Azizie Azmi, better known as Shahrol Shiro, the boy, identified as Hanif, appeared to remain traumatised by what he witnessed.

“I saw it with my own eyes, the blood,” Hanif said, struggling to hold back his tears.

A video of the emotional encounter was uploaded by Shahrol, who visited the victim’s family in Batu Pahat.

Shahrol also joined the Batu Pahat Municipal Council (MPBP) team in an operation to track down the stray dogs believed to have attacked Nur Haira.

According to Shahrol, the team managed to locate a spot where the stray dogs’ puppies were believed to have been kept, but the dog believed to have attacked Nur Haira was not found at the location.

“May little Haira be blessed with a speedy recovery and may her family be given strength and resilience as they face this difficult test,” Shahrol wrote in his post.

Nur Haira Remains In Hospital

Nur Haira was reportedly attacked by five stray dogs outside her grandparents’ house in Batu Pahat on Saturday morning. The incident is believed to have occurred at about 7am after the child was sent there by her parents.

According to the victim’s grandmother Darlina Darlis, 57, it was the first time Nur Haira had stayed with her, as the child usually spent time with her paternal grandfather, who lives nearby.

“Nur Haira’s parents wanted to go to Johor Bahru for work. She usually stays there (at her grandfather’s house), but because her older brother and sister have been here for quite some time, she wanted to come along.

“Before the incident, Nur Haira was lying beside her brother and sister while drinking milk, while I was getting ready to take a shower.

“After taking my shower, I looked for Nur Haira and noticed that the front door was open. I went outside and was shocked to see five dogs biting her.

“My son heard the screams and came out to rescue Nur Haira. She had injuries to her head and face,” she was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.

The two-year-old suffered severe injuries to her head and face and was placed in an induced coma due to the severity of her injuries. She is currently receiving treatment at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) in Johor Bahru.

Darlina also claimed that the stray dogs had been abandoned by hunters who used them to hunt wild boar in a nearby oil palm plantation. Darlina said residents had long been concerned about the dogs, whose numbers had continued to increase.

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