Anwar Congratulates Tunku Mahkota Ismail After Royal Johor’s Polo Triumph
Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim capped an impressive Johor Super Crown Polo Tournament campaign by leading Royal Johor to victory
Anwar Ibrahim/ Threads/HRH Crown Prince of Johor/Instagram
In Brief
- Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Tunku Mahkota Ismail after he was named MVP of the Johor Super Crown Polo Tournament 2026.
- Tunku Ismail led Royal Johor to a 10-7 victory over Tomasek in the final, scoring six goals despite suffering a hand injury.
- The tournament was Malaysia's highest-rated polo competition, with plans to raise its handicap to 24 in 2027.