Anwar Congratulates Tunku Mahkota Ismail After Royal Johor’s Polo Triumph

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Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Tunku Mahkota Ismail, the Regent of Johor, after he was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Johor Super Crown Polo Tournament 2026.

In a social media post, Anwar praised Tunku Ismail for his impressive performance throughout the tournament.

“Your outstanding performance, leadership and fighting spirit have highlighted the excellence of a sporting champion who is a source of pride not only to the people of Johor, but to all Malaysians,” Anwar wrote.

Previously, Tunku Ismail led Royal Johor to victory in the inaugural Johor Super Crown Polo Tournament, following a thrilling 10-7 win over Tomasek in the final at the Royal Johor Polo Club in Johor.

According to Polo Online, the local team delivered a brilliant performance to cap a remarkable 22-goal tournament, which featured some of the most renowned international polo players.

Despite suffering a hand injury, Tunku Ismail produced a fantastic performance and proved to be the key man for his team, scoring six of Royal Johor’s 10 goals in the final.

Royal Johor, featuring players including Pablo Pieres and Juan Martín Nero, produced a historic performance that strengthens Johor’s position as polo’s powerhouse.

The tournament was also Malaysia’s highest-rated polo competition, with Tunku Ismail saying the aim was to raise its handicap to 24 in 2027.

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