93% Of Sunway Employees Call It A Great Place to Work, Up From 78% Last Year

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Sunway Group has received the Great Place To Work Certification for the second consecutive year, with a staff survey showing 93% of employees consider it a great place to work — up from 78% the year before.

In 2026, 97% of staff surveyed said they felt welcome when they joined Sunway, an increase from 86% last year.

Sunway Group Chief Human Resources Officer Clayton Tan said the certification was particularly meaningful as it is based on employees’ own views of the workplace.

Great Place To Work (GPTW) is a leading global voice on workplace culture, shaped by decades of employee insights from organisations across every size and sector. It gathers this data through its Confidential Trust Index survey, a standardised global framework for measuring trust, pride, and camaraderie at work.

To earn the GPTW certification, the organisation must achieve an overall Trust Index score of at least 65%. The certification is valid for 12 months, so organisations will need to undergo the assessment yearly to be recertified.

Four accolades at the Life at Work Awards 2025

Last year, Sunway Group walked away with four major accolades at the Life at Work Awards 2025. It’s a clean sweep that reflects the conglomerate’s sustained investment in corporate sustainability and forward-thinking workplace culture.

Sunway’s recognition spanned several categories, each highlighting a different facet of the group’s people strategy:

Best Organisation in the Public Listed Company category

in the Public Listed Company category Talent Sustainability — top honours under the International Organisation/Public Listed Company segment

— top honours under the International Organisation/Public Listed Company segment Workplace Innovation

Future-Ready University & College — awarded to Sunway Education Group, the conglomerate’s education arm, in the private sector category.

The awards span talent development, workplace innovation, and education — reflecting a broad approach to employee investment rather than isolated initiatives.

Investing in talent at both ends

The Life at Work Awards were officiated by Minister of Human Resources YB Steven Sim, and are designed to spotlight companies reshaping the future of work. The judging criteria centre on bold strategies rooted in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), paired with a genuine commitment to long-term sustainability.

Two of the awards are closely linked: the Talent Sustainability and the Future-Ready University & College awards show that Sunway helps students prepare for the working world and help them build their careers.

As Malaysian companies look to strengthen workplace culture, Sunway Group’s back-to-back Great Place To Work Certification and four Life at Work Awards 2025 wins suggest that DEI commitments, workplace innovation, and educational investment are most effective when treated as a single, connected strategy.

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