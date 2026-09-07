Umno Keeps PH At Arm’s Length, Invites PAS To PAU 2026

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tensions between the two political blocs within the unity government — Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) — appear to be continuing.

The latest development sees Umno, the backbone of BN, confirming that it will not extend invitations to PH component parties to attend the 2026 Umno General Assembly (PAU), scheduled to take place from Sept 9 to 12.

According to the Berita KS Facebook page, the decision was confirmed by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Umno had, however, invited PAS’ top leadership to attend PAU 2026, which begins this Wednesday.

He said the move was made in reciprocation of PAS’ invitation to Umno leaders to attend the 72nd PAS Muktamar in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, last weekend.

“If they invite us, we invite them,” Ahmad Zahid was quoted as saying.

Ahead of the assembly, Ahmad Zahid also said PAU 2026 would not make any formal decision on cooperation with any political coalition ahead of the 16th General Election (GE16).

Instead, he said the focus would be on assessing the potential impact, including the advantages and disadvantages to Umno and BN, should any form of cooperation be pursued in the future.

On calls for political unity, Ahmad Zahid acknowledged that the public generally wanted efforts to strengthen unity among Malays to be successfully realised.

“Society wants Malays to unite. Not only within Umno but across all Malay-based parties. I do not want to unite political parties, but Malays as a whole want Malay unity to be realised.”

Relations between BN and PH have come under strain following BN’s decision to go solo in the recent Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections, where PH suffered poor electoral performances.

Bloomberg had also reported that relations between Ahmad Zahid and PH chairman and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim were becoming strained, a claim that Zahid has since dismissed.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki also confirmed in a Facebook post that PAS leaders would attend PAU 2026, describing the move as part of efforts to strengthen Malay unity in the country.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.