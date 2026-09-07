Tourist Says E-Hailing Driver Demanded RM50 To Return Left-Behind Camera

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A tourist has alleged that an e-hailing driver demanded RM50 to return a camera he had left behind in the vehicle.

The tourist, who posted on Facebook under the name Mackey Edwin, said he had been visiting several temples on his final day in Kuala Lumpur when he left his camera in the vehicle.

Mackey said he initially messaged the driver through the app but received no response, so he contacted customer service. He said he later called the driver directly, but the call went unanswered.

After the third call, the driver answered, and they allegedly agreed on a return fee. Mackey said the camera and lens cost around USD5,500 (around RM22,270.37) so he was willing to compensate the driver for his time.

When the camera was returned, Mackey offered the driver RM20; the driver rejected the amount and asked for RM50, and when the exchange escalated, Mackey noted he was recording through his Meta Glasses, frames that look like ordinary eyewear but capture video without the visual cue of a raised phone, as the driver raised his voice.

Driver Allegedly Threatens Tourist

As the confrontation continued on the street, passersby intervened. One bystander told Mackey that the standard return fee was RM50 and that the driver had travelled from Klang to make the return.

Mackey insisted he was in the right. In his post, he explained the average fare he paid for rides was around RM13, so he thought giving RM20 was fair.

Before leaving, the driver allegedly warned Mackey that he would be killed if he returned to the country.

Mackey said he has lodged a police report, and regretted telling his followers that it was safe to travel.

Commenters largely agreed the handling was wrong, but many felt Mackey should have simply forked over the RM50 (about USD12 for returning an expensive camera), which several considered a bargain anyway.

Some commenters also noted that Mackey had separately paid a barber RM50 and added a 100% tip, and questioned why he had declined to pay the same amount to recover a camera worth USD5,500.

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