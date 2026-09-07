Six Indonesian Volcanoes Erupted On 31 August, And They’re Still Erupting

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While smoke from Kalimantan’s forest fires continues drifting into Malaysia, another dramatic sight unfolded across Indonesia: six volcanoes erupted on the same day.

If you’ve looked outside lately and wondered whether Indonesia’s volcanoes have something to do with Malaysia’s hazy skies, the answer is surprisingly simple.

No, the haze is largely coming from forest and peatland fires in Kalimantan, not volcanic eruptions.

The timing, however, has made for an extraordinary week in Indonesia.

As wildfires continue burning across Kalimantan during one of the region’s worst haze seasons in a decade, six Indonesian volcanoes also erupted on 31 August 2026, each as part of its own separate volcanic activity.

According to Indonesian news reports, the country’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) said the eruptions were not connected and did not trigger one another.

Here’s a look at the six volcanoes that erupted on the same day.

1. Mount Semeru (East Java)

Indonesia’s tallest volcano on Java erupted several times beginning around 4.20am on 31 August, producing ash columns between 500 and 900 metres above the summit.

The eruptions were caught on video and widely shared on social media, with the most recent incident being just yesterday morning (6 September).

Semeru is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes and frequently experiences small-to-moderate eruptions, making this part of its ongoing volcanic behaviour rather than an unexpected event.

2. Mount Ibu (North Maluku)

Pic: Antara Foto / Andi Saputra

Mount Ibu on Halmahera Island was arguably the busiest volcano of the day.

It erupted multiple times from just after midnight until the afternoon, with ash plumes reaching 400–600 metres above the crater.

Based on news reports, Mount Ibu erupts quite frequently, sometimes multiple times a day.

The volcano has been persistently active throughout 2026 and remains under close monitoring by Indonesian authorities.

One historical event occurred last year, when it reportedly erupted 1,000 times in between 1 and 19 January 2025.

3. Mount Anak Krakatau (Sunda Strait)

Pic: Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources / The Republic of Indonesia

The most famous volcano on this list didn’t stop erupting after August 31.

Anak Krakatau produced a much larger eruption several days later, sending ash as high as 15 kilometres into the atmosphere.

The eruption forced the temporary closure of eight Indonesian airports, disrupted more than 1,500 flights, and affected roughly 170,000 passengers. Schools in parts of Indonesia also switched to online learning due to ash fall.

Despite its dramatic appearance, officials said there was no tsunami threat from the eruption.

4. Mount Sinabung (North Sumatra)

Sinabung produced the largest ash plume of the six volcanoes, blasting volcanic material approximately 3,500 metres above its summit.

The eruption was significant enough for authorities to raise the volcano’s alert level and advise residents to stay at least six kilometres away. Ash also blanketed nearby roads and villages, with protective masks distributed to residents.

5. Mount Ili Lewotolok (East Nusa Tenggara)

Located on Lembata Island, Ili Lewotolok erupted late in the morning, producing a 700-metre ash column drifting westward.

While smaller than Sinabung’s eruption, it remains one of eastern Indonesia’s regularly active volcanoes and is continuously monitored for lava, ash and lahar hazards.

It later erupted again last Sunday morning (6 September), sending up a plume of smoke and ash up to 400 metres.

6. Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki (East Flores)

The sixth volcano erupted shortly before 1pm, sending a 300-metre grey ash plume towards the west and northwest.

Lewotobi Laki-laki has been closely watched since its major eruptions over the past two years, with surrounding communities remaining on alert for renewed volcanic activity.

Two Disasters, One Difficult Week

Although they happened almost simultaneously, Indonesia is actually dealing with two separate natural disasters.

The six volcanoes are a reminder that the country sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, home to over 120 active volcanoes.

Meanwhile, the haze blanketing parts of Malaysia stems from seasonal forest and peatland fires intensified by prolonged dry weather and El Niño conditions.

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