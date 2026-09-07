Penang To Auction Tanjung Pinang Land To Help Complete RM850 Million Bypass

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A 2.42-hectare plot of land in Tanjung Pinang, Penang, will be auctioned by the state government next month to help fund the remaining works on the Ayer Itam-Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway bypass project.

The move comes after the project’s contractor, Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd (CZC), approached the state government for assistance to monetise the land and generate the cash flow needed to complete the project by April 2027.

Malay Mail Online reported that Penang State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the state agreed to the auction after CZC sought assistance to finance the project.

The freehold land, located at P.T. 858 (Plot 7A), Seksyen 2, Bandar Tanjung Pinang in the northeast district of the island, was awarded to CZC as part of the agreement under which the company undertook the bypass project.

“The bypass project is funded not through cash payments to the contractor, but through a land-swap method, where land plots are transferred based on completed work claims,” Zairil said.

He said CZC had so far claimed land worth RM695.977 million for completed works, of which 4.7 hectares, or 11.6183 acres, valued at RM427.657 million had been transferred to the company.

“Therefore, RM225.768 million in claimed land value had yet to be transferred,” he said.

The bypass, which links Ayer Itam to the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway, was 92.46% complete as of August 31, while its financial progress stood at 81.69%, Zairil said.

Located beside Gurney Bay and Pulau Andaman, the land has a reserve price of RM313.632 million, equivalent to RM1,200 per square foot.

“It will be auctioned at 11am on October 7 at Level 51, Komtar.

“Profits from the sale will be shared between the state government and CZC,” he added.

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