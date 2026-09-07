Penang Mourns “Pakcik Osman” – Friendly Shell Attendant And Harimau Kumbang Football Supporter

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

He was a simple man who touched the hearts of many with his warm smile and friendliness — until the day he left them forever.

The passing of Othman Kecil, better known to many as “Pakcik Osman” or “Cikman”, has left those who knew him shaken, as the Shell petrol station attendant had, in his own quiet way, become part of their everyday lives over the years.

Othman had worked for many years at the Shell petrol station along Jalan Perak in Penang, just a stone’s throw from City Stadium.

For many customers, however, he was more than just the familiar face behind the petrol station counter.

One regular customer recently took to Facebook to share the news of his passing while reminiscing about the many interactions she had with Othman over the years.

She said she had been a regular customer at the petrol station since she was young, recalling how Othman’s way of addressing her changed as she grew older.

“When I was young, he would always call me, ‘Eh Ah Moi…’”

“As I grew older, he changed the way he addressed me to, ‘Eh Aunty…’”

“That is life in Penang. We live together as a community, and without us realising it, the people around us also shape who we are today,” she wrote on Facebook.

The post was later reshared by the Facebook page Penduduk Pulau Pinang & Seberang Prai, bringing back memories of Othman among others who had crossed paths with him over the years.

The woman said she would continue to be a regular customer at the petrol station and might even continue buying the snack combos that Othman often promoted to customers.

“Sometimes, we only realise how meaningful someone was after they are gone.

“Goodbye, uncle. Thank you for being a small part of my journey in life all these years,” she ended her post.

A familiar face to Penang football fans

Othman’s connection with the community did not stop at the petrol station.

A Threads post also shared the news of his passing.

@zachki7 recalled that Othman had worked at the Shell station next to City Stadium for many years and was also a devoted supporter of Penang football dating back to the 1980s.

Perhaps for Othman, supporting the Harimau Kumbang came naturally, with the team having played at City Stadium — located just a short distance from the petrol station where he spent so many years working.

Across the comments, those who knew him remembered the same qualities: his friendliness, his warm smile and his habit of greeting people around him.

According to comments left on the post, Othman died alone before being found unresponsive by his neighbours.

His passing may not make national headlines, but in the small community he was part of, his absence will likely be felt every time regular customers pull into the Shell station on Jalan Perak.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.