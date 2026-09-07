Pahang Royal Couple Urges Precautions Against Heat-Related Illness Following Student’s Death
With the haze and heat continuing, everyone is urged to take precautions to avoid developing heat-related illnesses.
Credit: Mohd Kamal/FB & Malay Mail
In Brief
- The Pahang royal couple urged the public to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, wear light clothing, and rest in cool areas.
- The public is advised to watch for heat-related symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, and fatigue, and seek immediate medical attention if needed.
- The advice followed the death of UiTM student Fadhlan Fakhry, 21, who collapsed during an endurance challenge at UiTM Jengka Campus.