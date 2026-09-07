Pahang Royal Couple Urges Precautions Against Heat-Related Illness Following Student’s Death

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The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Tunku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, have urged the public to take precautions against heat-related illness amid the current spell of hot weather and haze.

The public is advised to drink enough water, reduce strenuous physical activities in open areas, especially during the hottest periods, wear loose and light clothes, and to rest in shaded or cool areas.

In a post on the Kesultanan Pahang’s Facebook page, the royal couple also urged the public to watch for early signs of heat-related issues, such as headaches, dizziness, nausea, muscle cramps, extreme fatigue and confusion, and to seek medical attention immediately if symptoms worsen.

A university student died from heat-related illness

The advice was issued following the death of a Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) student, the late Fadhlan Fakhry Solana Mohd Fellimal, 21, while participating in the Komander Kesatria Endurance Challenge (KKEC) at the UiTM Jengka Campus in Maran.

Fadhlan Fakhry Solana and eight other students experienced breathing difficulties during the duathlon event at about 9.47 pm on 4 September.

He died at the intensive care unit of Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh at 2.08 pm on Saturday (5 Sept).

The eight other students were hospitalised and remain under medical care. The royal couple also prayed for their speedy recovery.

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