Khairul Aming Sad After Being Called “Capitalist” — Man Who Said It Wants Public Discussion On Overconsumption

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Malaysian content creator and entrepreneur Khairul Aming has found himself at the centre of an unexpected online discussion after saying he was saddened by being labelled a “capitalist”.

The exchange began after a Threads user described Khairul as a capitalist, a label that apparently did not sit well with the popular entrepreneur.

Khairul subsequently expressed his sadness over being described that way, suggesting that he did not see the term as something that reflected who he was or the values he wanted to represent.

“I am honestly saddened by this. Entrepreneurs around the world are successful in their businesses too but when I do it locally, there’s always something that doesn’t sit well with others.

“We want local entrepreneurs to grow and move forward but at the same time, the capitalist sentiment is placed. The fruits of business are for everyone — employees, suppliers, vendors, delivery personnel, and customers all benefit, alongside contributions to national taxes and Zakat collections.

“I am sharing all the knowledge I have so that we can all learn together. If my business activities have caused you any distress, I apologise,” Khairul said in his Threads post.

The person claims he did not mean it that way

Rather than turning the exchange into a heated argument, the person who initially called him a capitalist offered a different perspective.

In a follow-up response, the user clarified that he did not consider the word “capitalist” to be a negative term.

In fact, he appeared to view it more as a description of an economic system or a person’s relationship with commerce and capital, rather than an insult.

He then invited Khairul to have a proper discussion about the subject, particularly around the issue of overconsumption and the wider questions surrounding capitalism and consumer culture.

The invitation also extended beyond the two of them, with the user suggesting that the conversation could become part of a broader public discourse.

Pic: Threads

It’s less about the label, and more about the conversation

The exchange is interesting because “capitalist” can mean very different things depending on who is using the word.

In its simplest sense, capitalism is an economic system where private individuals and businesses own capital and property, with goods and services produced and exchanged in markets.

But in everyday conversations, particularly online, the word can sometimes carry a more negative meaning — associated with excessive consumption, profit-seeking or prioritising business growth above other considerations.

That appears to be where the disagreement lies.

For Khairul, being labelled a capitalist seemingly came across as an accusation or an unwanted characterisation.

For the other user, however, the term itself was not necessarily an insult.

Instead, he appears to be interested in a larger conversation about what happens when business, consumption and personal values intersect.

And that is where the discussion about overconsumption becomes particularly relevant.

Khairul’s career has grown from creating food and lifestyle content into running successful businesses and developing consumer products, making him an interesting figure to discuss when it comes to the relationship between entrepreneurship and consumption.

At the same time, being a business owner does not automatically answer questions about whether a person supports excessive consumption, nor does being critical of capitalism necessarily mean someone is opposed to businesses or entrepreneurship.

Those are precisely the kinds of nuances that can easily get lost when complex economic ideas are reduced to labels on social media.

Rather than ending with an argument, the exchange has instead opened the door for a potentially more meaningful discussion — one that goes beyond whether calling someone a “capitalist” is an insult.

Perhaps the more interesting question is: how much do we consume, why do we consume it, and where should we draw the line?

And judging from the invitation, that is a conversation the user who made the original comment would like to have with Khairul — publicly, and with others joining the discussion.

People were not convinced, and they had their own opinions on the matter

In the comments section, many disagreed with the man’s statement, accusing him of simply being envious of Khairul, or attempting to tumpang glamour (riding someone else’s fame) in an effort to boost their own reputation or business.

Some even advised Khairul not to accept the invitation and move on, while others feel like the man flipped the narrative as soon as Khairul received it negatively.

At the same time, a handful of people also thought it would be interesting for Khairul to have a public discussion about overconsumption.

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