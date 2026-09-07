Far From Over – Negeri Sembilan Royalty Crisis Picks Up Again With New Claim

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The four District Chiefs of Negeri Sembilan (undang), together with the Tunku Besar of Tampin and the Dato’ Shahbandar of Sungai Ujong, have claimed that Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Ismail Lasim signed a proclamation to implement the removal of Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir on 3 August.

In a joint statement issued on 5 September, they claimed that Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Jaafar, together with the four Undang, had met Ismail at Istana Laguna Biru in Port Dickson on 3 August.

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According to the statement, the meeting was held to confirm Ismail’s appointment as Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan.

The group claimed that during the meeting, Ismail signed and completed an instrument of proclamation under Article 10(2) of the Constitution of Negeri Sembilan 1959, in the presence of the state’s ruler and invited guests.

The ceremony reportedly ended with prayers.

They also claimed that all four Undangs had previously signed the proclamation under Article 10(2), together with their respective official seals, on 19 April 2026, declaring the removal of Tuanku Muhriz from the throne.

The group is now calling for the proclamation to be implemented immediately, arguing that this is necessary to uphold the rule of law and the state constitution.

They said the Negeri Sembilan State Secretary and all members of the state administration should immediately comply with the proclamation and uphold the Constitution.

Ismail Lasim reaffirms his loyalty to Tuanku Muhriz

According to a statement on Facebook yesterday (6 September), the Menteri Besar expressed full support and pleged allegiance to Tuanku Muhriz as the Yang Di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan.

“I take note of the statement issued by the Undang Yang Empat yesterday. Whatever views they may have are their right,” he said.

They subsequently announced Tunku Panglima Besar Negeri Sembilan, Tunku Nadzaruddin as the new Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

For context, Ismail had previously been sworn in as Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar before Tuanku Muhriz on 2 August, following Barisan Nasional’s victory in the state election held the previous day.

The joint statement was signed by Mubarak Thahak, who claims to remain the Undang of Sungai Ujong; Maarof Mat Rashad, Undang of Jelebu; Muhammed Haji Abdullah, Undang of Johol; and Abdul Rahim Yasin, Undang of Rembau.

It was also signed by Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idrus Al-Qadri, the Tunku Besar of Tampin, and Badaruddin Mohd Khalid, the Dato’ Shahbandar of Sungai Ujong.

The alleged proclamation states that the removal of Tuanku Muhriz had been declared unanimously by the four Undangs under Article 10(1)(b) of the Negeri Sembilan Constitution 1959, dated 19 April 2026.

It then states that, in fulfilment of Article 10(2), Ismail, as Menteri Besar, signed the document to give effect to the provision.

The group further claimed that Tuanku Muhriz has never challenged his removal in court under Article 10(2).

Background to the Negeri Sembilan royal and customary crisis

The dispute over Negeri Sembilan’s traditional institutions and royal succession reportedly began on 17 April, when the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU) met to discuss the position of Mubarak Thahak as Undang of Sungai Ujong.

Two days later, four Undangs, including Mubarak, announced that they had declared Tuanku Muhriz removed as Yang di-Pertuan Besar, citing Article 10(1)(b) of the state constitution.

They subsequently announced Tunku Panglima Besar Negeri Sembilan, Tunku Nadzaruddin ibni Almarhum Tuanku Jaafar, as the new Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

However, the state government did not recognise the declaration, resulting in a dispute over whether the action was legally valid and how the relevant provisions of the state constitution should be interpreted.

READ MORE: Can Negeri Sembilan’s Ruler Actually Be ‘Fired’?

The dispute was subsequently brought before the Seremban High Court, after six individuals involved filed an originating summons concerning the DKU dispute.

On 5 June, the Seremban High Court granted an interim injunction which, among other things, prevented the six plaintiffs from convening or holding DKU meetings, including a special sitting that had been scheduled for that day. The order also maintained the existing administrative status quo of the DKU while court proceedings continued.

The crisis nevertheless continued.

On 27 June, Muhammad Faris Johari was proclaimed the 11th Undang of Sungai Ujong, with the title Dato’ Klana Petra, while Hassan Ab Hamid was proclaimed the 22nd Undang of Rembau, with the title Dato’ Sedia Raja. Both ceremonies took place separately at Istana Besar Seri Menanti.

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On 31 July, the DKU recognised both appointments and declared the position of Undang of Jelebu vacant after accepting the heirs’ decision to remove Maarof Mat Rashad, effective from 31 May 2023.

The DKU subsequently stated that all actions taken by Maarof after that date were invalid.

This led to Azrin Khairi being proclaimed the 17th Undang of Jelebu on 28 August. However, the ceremony was met with objections from a group of Dato’ Lembaga Luak Jelebu, who claimed that the legitimate Undang of Jelebu was still in office.

READ MORE: Passed Over Once, Crowned Later: The Long Journey Of Negeri Sembilan’s Tuanku Muhriz To The Throne

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