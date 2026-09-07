Bukit Damansara’s “Bro” Moment: KJ’s Merdeka Video Accused Of Missing The Plot

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Bukit Damansara Home Owners’ Association (BDHOA) president Khairy Jamaluddin is facing backlash online over a promotional video for the upcoming BD Merdeka Fiesta.

The video opens with a skit where Khairy repeatedly calls out “Hey, bro!” to a neighbour who does not respond, playing on the idea that residents living next to each other often don’t actually know one another.

He then invites residents to the BD Merdeka Fiesta on 12 September – a morning community walk followed by an evening of live performances, food trucks and fireworks.

In the comments section, a Facebook user criticised how Khairy addressed his neighbour in the skit, saying his approach was wrong. The commenter suggested he should have greeted the neighbour with “assalamualaikum” instead of “bro.”

Criticism Not Just About The Greeting

Another commenter drew a contrast between what they described as the “English-speaking community of Bukit Damansara” and the “Malay-speaking community” of Bota, Perak – a small town in the Perak Tengah district.

Some of the criticism went beyond the greeting itself. One commenter said the video felt like Beverly Hills 90210 – the iconic 1990s American drama set among the wealthy elite of Los Angeles – describing it as content made for a wealthy, privileged section of the community.

The commenter said most people do not have the time or means to “unwind and party,” as they are focused on holding down a job and covering bills and family expenses.

However, not everyone criticized the video. One commenter dismissed the backlash, asking why people were taking a piece of promotional content so seriously.

Another joked that “bro” was not being unfriendly for choosing not to have an extended conversation in the skit, and that he had still acknowledged the greeting.

As of writing, Khairy has not responded to the criticism.

Residents of Bukit Damansara may register for the BD Merdeka Fiesta via BDHOA at https://forms.gle/4sfqdVkrsq4AUc639.

The RSVP deadline is tomorrow (8 Sept).

READ MORE: Khairy Jamaluddin Still Wants To Be PM, But No Longer Needs It To Feel Successful

READ MORE: We Got You Covered: Where To Go On Merdeka Day & Malaysia Day?

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