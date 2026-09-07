38km In A Day: UiTM Student Dies After Endurance Challenge Combining Run, Cycle And Jungle Trek

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A student who took part in the Komander Kesatria Endurance Challenge (KKEC) at Universiti Teknologi Mara’s (UiTM) Jengka Campus in Maran, Pahang, died on Saturday (5 Sept), after experiencing breathing difficulties during the event on Friday (4 Sept).

Fadhlan Fakhry Solana Mohd Fellimal, 21, was initially taken to Jengka Hospital, then transferred to Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh after his oxygen levels dropped.

He died at 2.08 pm on Saturday, while receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

Eight other students, four males and four females, also experienced breathing difficulties and were rushed to Jengka Hospital.

Maran police chief Supt Wong Kim Wai said six students who received treatment at Jengka Hospital were in stable condition and remained under observation.

Wong said the KKEC Duathlon, held from 2 to 8 September, involved 521 participants from UiTM campuses nationwide, except Sarawak.

The challenge included an 8km run, a 20km cycling segment, and a 10km Mara Lasak—a rugged wilderness endurance course involving jungle trekking, river crossings, and survival skills.

The death of Fadhlan Fakhry prompted the Pahang royals to remind the public to take precautionary measures during hot weather to prevent developing heat-related illnesses.

A Father’s Account

Fadhlan’s father, Mohamad Fellimal Mohd Sulanah, 50, said his son had been in good health.

He shared that his son loved sports and had prepared extensively for the challenge. He was informed that his son looked weak near the finish line and almost collapsed before being sent to the medical facility in UiTM Jengka.

He last saw his son at the Leftenan Muda Kesatria commissioning and convocation ceremony at UiTM Shah Alam on 29 August. Fadhlan Fakhry Solana had graduated with a Diploma in Sports Management and Recreation and had intended to continue his studies.

Their last conversation was over WhatsApp around 6.55 pm on 4 September, where the young man promised to call his dad after the event.

Fadhlan Fakhry Solana’s remains were brought to Masjid Denai Alam for funeral prayers before he was laid to rest at Tanah Perkuburan Islam Elmina, Shah Alam.

The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) has ordered UiTM to submit a comprehensive report on the incident to determine if safety and health standard operating procedures (SOPs) were properly followed.

READ MORE: Pahang Royal Couple Urges Precautions Against Heat-Related Illness Following Student’s Death

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.