Ombak KLCC Merdeka Mural: Random Threads User Mistakes Malaysian Artist For Foreign Worker

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Malaysia’s 69th Merdeka (Independence Day) celebrations was filled with many events and activities, with people of all races and nationalities taking part.

One of these activities was a “Mural Jam”, where multiple artists, community members, and creators would paint murals together side-by-side or individually on the same wall.

An artist who goes by Firdaus Moses shared on Threads his contribution at the Ombak 69th Merdeka Mural Jam at the newly-opened Ombak KLCC shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur.

His creation was a portrait of a woman wearing a striking red tudung (head scarf) to complement the rest of the mural’s Hari Merdeka theme.

In good spirits, he also shared a screenshot of a post by another Threads user who mistook him for a foreigner.

“Yes, I’m the ‘Bangla’ who painted the lady in the red tudung”

Among the series of photos he shared to showcase his “Lady In Red Tudung” artwork, Firdaus also included a screenshot of another Threads user’s post who was praising the mural.

“Nice murals at Ombak KLCC. Seems like it was painted by different artists,” he said.

However, that individual also made a rather odd remark in the same post:

“But that day, I saw from the outside, a Bangla was painting the part of the lady in red tudung, if I estimated his position correctly at the time,” the man said.

Fortunately, Firdaus seems to be a person with good humour and did not take offence by the post.

Malaysians also shared his humour

In the comments section, most people reacted to the remark with hilarious quips, while others complimented Firdaus’ artwork.

“You don’t look like a Bangla at all. Does he know what a Bangla looks like?,” one user commented.

“This person is kind of disrespectful but your work is really stunning, and you pained such a big piece too. Amazing!” said another Threads user.

Another user joked: “If a Bangla made this, he deserves an IC!”

Pic: Threads / @firdausmoses

The term Bangla is often used to refer to Bangladeshi nationals, who are commonly found in Malaysia as foreign workers across various industries.

Firdaus is a talented muralist whose artwork is inspired by Malaysian culture

Based on his social media posts, Firdaus has actually painted murals on many walls around.

From textile patterns of Borneo and Johor Songket Maharani to a portrait of legendary Malaysian football player Mokhtar Dahari, he has participated in numerous creative events to showcase his talent.

His canvas are not limited to walls, as some of his artwork can also be found on floors and even eletrical junction boxes.

Beyond painting, Firdaus also appears to have skills in photography, design, and architecture.

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