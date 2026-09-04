Marina Ibrahim Appointed As Yayasan Penyayang Iskandar Puteri Board Member

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Former Skudai state assemblywoman Marina Ibrahim has been appointed to the board of Yayasan Penyayang Iskandar Puteri (YPIP).

She served as Skudai assemblywoman from 2022 until mid-2026, announcing her departure from active party politics on 31 May to focus on community welfare and grassroots social work.

Based in Skudai, YPIP is a non-profit welfare body functioning under the oversight of the Majlis Bandaraya Iskandar Puteri (MBIP). Its core work centers on providing residents with financial assistance, educational initiatives, and various forms of community support.

Marina’s appointment is broadly seen as a fitting continuation of her long-standing involvement in grassroots community work and welfare initiatives across the Skudai and Iskandar Puteri areas.

Her Political Career And Grassroots Roots

Marina started off as an activist in Johor before joining DAP, working to connect the people in Johor directly with their elected representatives.

In 2001, before winning Skudai, she was sent to Layang-Layang, a Malay-majority area, to do grassroots fieldwork. She was initially expected to contest that seat against Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Johor’s then tourism, youth and sports exco.

As part of that effort, she established a community centre in Layang-Layang, Kluang, and carried out extensive grassroots work there. She also worked alongside volunteers such as Fauziah and Mek Iti, who had no prior political background.

Marina won the Skudai state seat in the March 2022 Johor state election, defeating Barisan Nasional (BN)’s Lim Soon Hai from MCA by a majority of more than 13,000 votes.

Throughout her time in office, she focused on hands-on constituency work and building close ties with the community rather than pursuing high-profile legislative initiatives.

As a DAP representative in Skudai, she maintained close ties with the Chinese community while also building bridges across ethnic lines through her grassroots work.

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