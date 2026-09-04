Malaysia Parliament Open Day 2026: What You Need To Know

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you have only ever seen Parliament from the outside or watched Dewan Rakyat proceedings on television, you will soon have the chance to step inside the parliamentary complex itself through the Malaysia Parliament Open Day 2026.

The two-day event will take place on 12 and 13 September 2026, as part of celebrations marking Parliament’s 67th anniversary and National Month.

According to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, the event aims to bring Parliament closer to the public and allow Malaysians to experience the “House of Democracy” first-hand.

So, what exactly is Parliament Open Day?

Put simply, it is an event that allows members of the public to get to know Parliament up close not just as the place where MPs debate, but also as an important institution within Malaysia’s democratic system.

The 2026 programme will feature exhibitions, public engagement activities and opportunities for visitors to obtain information and services from various government ministries and agencies.

More than 40 ministries and agencies are expected to take part this year, including PR1MA, Residensi Wilayah, MyFutureJobs and Bank Rakyat. Some of these activities will focus on young Malaysians, including career opportunities and financing information.

Dewan Rakyat proceedings will also not take place during the event, allowing the parliamentary complex to host various exhibitions and activities for visitors.

When was the last Parliament Open Day?

The most recent major Parliament Open Day before the 2026 edition was held on 6 and 7 May 2023, under the theme “Merakyatkan Parlimen, Warisan Negara”, or “Bringing Parliament to the People, a National Heritage”.

This was the first time in the history of Malaysia’s Parliament that the institution had opened its doors to the public for a two-day Parliament Open Day.

During the two-day event, Parliament opened its doors to the public, with activities including tours of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara, exhibitions, cultural performances, traditional games demonstrations, as well as heritage food demonstrations and sales.

Following the strong response, Parliament said the Open Day would be made an annual event.

Interestingly, Parliament had also held a smaller-scale Open Day on 18 August 2022, as part of National Month and National Language Month celebrations. That programme included guided tours of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara, photography exhibitions, traditional games and a rare collection exhibition by the National Library of Malaysia.

However, the 2023 edition was the major event that more explicitly focused on bringing Parliament closer to the people and giving the public a broader understanding of the institution.

Why Malaysians should check it out

For many Malaysians, Parliament may simply appear to be a government building that pops up on television whenever proceedings are taking place.

The Parliament Open Day offers a chance to change that perception.

As Johari explained, Parliament is where democracy begins because it brings together the people’s elected representatives. By allowing the public to enter the institution, Malaysians can get a closer look at how Parliament works and understand that the building is, in his words, their “house” too.

By giving Malaysians more opportunities to learn about the role of MPs, the legislative process and the country’s democratic institutions, the Open Day could also provide a more accessible way for younger Malaysians to understand how democracy works.

So, if you have ever wondered what happens behind the doors of the Malaysian Parliament, this could be your chance to see it for yourself.

Parliament Open Day 2026 will be held on 12 and 13 September 2026 from 9am to 5pm.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.