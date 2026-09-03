Sungai Johor Bridge Safe To Use After Cargo Vessel Strike, Says Expressway Operator

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The Sungai Johor Bridge has been declared structurally sound following an inspection after a cargo vessel struck the structure on Tuesday (2 Sept).

Senai-Desaru Expressway Berhad (SDEB) said it conducted inspections and assessments of the bridge after the vessel lightly struck it, and confirmed the bridge is safe for all road users.

The incident occurred at about 2.35 pm, when a cargo vessel carrying oil products hit the bridge at KM48.9 westbound along the Penawar-Pasir Gudang stretch.

No injuries were reported, and the vessel was moved at 3.16 pm.

SDEB said it will continue to monitor the bridge’s structural condition periodically to ensure public safety.

Road users are reminded to drive carefully, adhere to traffic regulations, and follow safety instructions.

READ MORE: Penang Ferry Collides With Oil Tanker, 21 Injured

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