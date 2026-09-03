Sungai Johor Bridge Safe To Use After Cargo Vessel Strike, Says Expressway Operator
A cargo vessel hit the bridge yesterday, but has since been moved.
In Brief
- The Sungai Johor Bridge has been declared structurally sound following inspections after a cargo vessel struck it on Tuesday.
- The incident occurred at 2.35 pm when a vessel carrying oil products hit the bridge, with no injuries reported.
- SDEB will continue to monitor the bridge periodically and reminds road users to drive carefully and follow safety instructions.