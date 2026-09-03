TRP
Now Reading
Sungai Johor Bridge Safe To Use After Cargo Vessel Strike, Says Expressway Operator
TRP
TRP

Sungai Johor Bridge Safe To Use After Cargo Vessel Strike, Says Expressway Operator

A cargo vessel hit the bridge yesterday, but has since been moved.

by
September 3, 2026
In Brief
  • The Sungai Johor Bridge has been declared structurally sound following inspections after a cargo vessel struck it on Tuesday.
  • The incident occurred at 2.35 pm when a vessel carrying oil products hit the bridge, with no injuries reported.
  • SDEB will continue to monitor the bridge periodically and reminds road users to drive carefully and follow safety instructions.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Sungai Johor Bridge has been declared structurally sound following an inspection after a cargo vessel struck the structure on Tuesday (2 Sept).

Senai-Desaru Expressway Berhad (SDEB) said it conducted inspections and assessments of the bridge after the vessel lightly struck it, and confirmed the bridge is safe for all road users.

The incident occurred at about 2.35 pm, when a cargo vessel carrying oil products hit the bridge at KM48.9 westbound along the Penawar-Pasir Gudang stretch.

No injuries were reported, and the vessel was moved at 3.16 pm.

SDEB said it will continue to monitor the bridge’s structural condition periodically to ensure public safety.

Road users are reminded to drive carefully, adhere to traffic regulations, and follow safety instructions.

READ MORE: Penang Ferry Collides With Oil Tanker, 21 Injured

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookXInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd