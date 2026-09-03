“No Other Baker Can Make It Like You”: Malaysians Mourn Secangkir Cafe Owners

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In many places around Malaysia, a little self-owned cafe is not just a spot for coffee and dessert. They also serve as a place for community, a place that is trusted and favoured by the locals of that area.

A neighbourhood cafe can be one of those spots where when a friend invites you to lepak, or when a colleague asks you where to go for lunch, you know exactly where they’re talking about.

When the proprietors of a coffee shop in Kuantan passed away in a tragic accident recently, many regulars of their cafe and even those who have been there even just once, expressed their grief and showered the establishment’s social media accounts with condolences.

Fans and visitors of Secangkir Cafe share condolences and reminisce on social media

Look up Secangkir on social media and you’ll find many users sharing their thoughts and feelings about the beloved cafe and its owners’ deaths.

Some offered condolences, while others recalled their favourite coffee drinks and desserts they once enjoyed there.

“There’s no other baker I can order buttercake from now. Only you make the best buttercake and you know I’m a diehard fan of your cakes,” one Threads user said.

A cafe in Terengganu, Rasa Sugar Cafe, shared how kind the owners of Secangkir Cafe was to them when they willingly shared contacts to suppliers when they needed them the most.

The tragedy also affected Malaysian actor Kamal Adli, who shared that he had just visited the cafe a week before the tragic accident.

On Threads, the Melodi co-host criticised the driver of the lorry involved in the collision, and stated that he does not accept any excuse or reason the driver would give, before offering his condolences to the deceased.

A family of three, gone too soon

Muhammad Nazatul Nazmi and his wife Nur Atiqah Sofiya Mohd Kazwan, both aged 32, and their four-year-old son were travelling in a Proton S70 after celebrating National Day in Putrajaya when their car was caught in an 11-vehicle pile-up along the East Coast Expressway (LPT) on 31 August.

At the moment, it’s unclear what will happen to Secangkir Cafe, although Sofiya’s older brother did share a post on Threads informing that an announcement will be made soon regarding the fate of his late sister’s business.

In the Monday incident, a cement lorry had reportedly lost control and slammed into the family’s Proton S70 from the rear. With an express bus in front, the car was crushed in between, killing the husband, wife, and child.

A fourth victim who was in a Honda CR-V also died in the crash, while three others were injured.

READ MORE: Secangkir Cafe’s Social Accounts Flooded With Messages After Owner & Family Killed In Accident

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