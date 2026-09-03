iQIYI Pulls Drama ‘Madu Atau Racun’ After Government Rejects Screening Over Religious Concerns

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Chinese video streaming platform iQIYI has temporarily removed all six released episodes of the drama “Madu Atau Racun” after Malaysia’s Prime Minister’s Department rejected its screening, citing content that conflicts with religious sensitivities and local cultural norms.

The remaining six episodes, originally scheduled for release, have also been postponed. All 12 episodes will undergo editing and a content review before returning to the platform.

The Prime Minister’s Department has rejected the airing of the drama “Madu Atau Racun,” citing content that touches on religious sensitivities and local cultural norms.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan said the inclusion of elements contrary to Islamic teachings and Eastern cultural values needed to be curbed to protect the faith and moral values of the community, particularly younger audiences.

He added that Islamic principles prioritise the sanctity of the family institution and religious decorum, and that the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) would work with relevant agencies to review the drama’s content.

The Malay-language drama, starring Aliff Aziz, Uqasha Senrose and Elisya Sandha, began streaming on iQIYI in August.

It drew criticism on social media over scenes alleged to involve same-sex relationships, with some users calling for the series to be pulled.

Jakim director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said the department had lodged a report with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) over the drama. He said the content contradicted religious, cultural and human values.

MCMC Steps In, Episodes Pulled

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he had contacted Finas chief executive officer over the controversy.

He instructed the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia (CMCF), together with Finas, to meet the production team and iQIYI to obtain a full explanation of the drama’s content. Jakim also took part in the meeting.

A commenter reacting to news of the meeting said Finas’ guidelines were already clear, and that productions should be screened before airing.

Another netizen said they hoped the meeting would go smoothly and its outcome would be clear, adding that art still needed boundaries.

A third said they hoped the explanation would give the industry a clear picture of the limits without stifling creativity.

#BeritaSemasa #CMCF #kontoversidrama #Jakim #Fahmifadzil ♬ original sound – Sinar Harian @sinarharianonline Kontroversi Madu atau Racun: Produksi, platform penstriman diarah beri penjelasan – Fahmi Forum Kandungan Komunikasi dan Multimedia (CMCF) bersama dengan Perbadanan Kemajuan Filem Nasional Malaysia (FINAS), akan mengadakan pertemuan dengan pihak produksi dan platform penstriman iQIYI pada Rabu bagi mendapatkan penjelasan menyeluruh berhubung kandungan drama "Madu atau Racun” yang mencetuskan keresahan serta kontroversi dalam kalangan masyarakat. Menteri Komunikasi yang juga jurucakap Kerajaan Madani, Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil berkata, Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia (JAKIM), turut dijangka mengambil bahagian dalam pertemuan berkenaan. Copyright disclaimer: Segala penyuntingan video adalah hak cipta terpelihara milik Sinar Harian. #SinarHarian

What Is ‘Madu Atau Racun’ About?

Translated as Honey or Poison, the 18+-rated melodrama centres on Azura, a devoted housewife whose life unravels when her husband Adli brings home a second wife, Nikita, claiming he needs her to bear the children Azura could not provide.

The twist: Nikita is Azura’s bitter high school enemy, who has changed her appearance entirely to infiltrate the household and exact revenge – unrecognised by Azura at first.

Forced to live under the same roof, the two women navigate a tense coexistence as Nikita attempts to trigger Azura’s memory of their shared past while Adli grows increasingly controlling.

As his behaviour escalates, both wives face a choice: continue fighting each other, or unite against the man manipulating them both.

READ MORE: Cut! Scary Movie 6 Doesn’t Make It Past Malaysia’s Film Censorship Board

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