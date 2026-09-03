Homesick Elephant Who Trekked From Perak To Kelantan Relocated To Taman Negara’s Terengganu Sector

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The wild male elephant named Sulong Chalil has been relocated to Taman Negara Terengganu through the Tasik Kenyir entrance.

The Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) said the move was to provide Sulong with a safer environment while reducing the risk of human-elephant conflict and road accidents.

After assessing Sulong’s safety, location, and health, Perhilitan recaptured Sulong on 30 August along the highway in Gerik.

On 1 September, Sulong was relocated with the support of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the assistance of two trained elephants, Rambai and Cheri.

Perhilitan noted that Sulong has been under continuous monitoring and veterinary care. His right leg injury is healing well, and follow-up treatment with the veterinary officer will continue.

Perhilitan also assures the public that it is normal for an adult male elephant like Sulong to roam independently, and this does not suggest he had strayed from his herd or was on the lookout for his family.

Sulong’s journey

Sulong was originally part of a herd in Gua Musang that had been entering plantations and posing a danger to residents.

For everyone’s safety, Perhilitan relocated Sulong to a forested area in Gerik, Perak.

However, Sulong was believed to be homesick and began making its way back to Kelantan. The elephant was spotted slowly walking along the Gerik-Jeli road with an injured right leg on 17 August.

Perhilitan kept a close eye on Sulong’s journey home, with rangers deployed to guide it safely away from oncoming traffic.

#tiktok #viral #viral_video #sulongchalil ♬ original sound – qhaiidries @qhaiidries Gajah Sulong (Sulong Chalil) saat ini berada di kawasan Banjaran Titiwangsa,ia sedang berjalan kaki menempuh perjalanan pulang dari Gerik, Perak, menuju habitat asalnya di Kampung Chalil, Gua Musang, Kelantan. Jarak dari Gerik ke Gua Musang via jalur darat memotong Banjaran Titiwangsa adalah sekitar 233 km – 235 km. Gajah Sulong diperkirakan sudah berjalan kaki sejauh 40 hingga 50 kilometer meninggalkan titik pelepasannya di Gerik. Gajah jantan liar ini ditangkap oleh pihak Perhilitan di Gua Musang untuk memitigasi konflik satwa. Ia kemudian dipindahkan dan dilepaskan ke kawasan hutan di Gerik, Perak pada awal Agustus 2026. Berdasarkan naluri alaminya yang kuat, Gajah Sulong menolak menetap di Gerik dan memilih berjalan balik menyusuri rute Lebuhraya Timur-Barat (Gerik–Jeli) yang memotong Banjaran Titiwangsa. Kaki depan Gajah Sulong mengalami luka parah, diduga akibat ikatan rantai yang terlalu ketat saat proses relokasi awal. Pihak berwenang dan tim penyelamat dilaporkan terus memantau pergerakan serta kondisi kesehatan satwa ini selama ia bermigrasi kembali melewati jalur Titiwangsa. Go go SULONG CHALIL… 100KM LAGI #fyp

READ MORE: [Watch] Sulong Chalil The Elephant Makes His Way Back To Gua Musang With An Injured Leg

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