Cops Hunt For Alphard Owner After Girls Filmed Sitting On Moving Car’s Sunroof

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Police are searching for the owner of a Toyota Alphard after two children were filmed sitting on the vehicle’s sunroof while it was in motion.

The video, which showed two girls sitting on the sunroof as the vehicle travelled along the highway from the Meru exit towards Jalan Jelapang-Simpang Pulai near the North-South Highway, drew criticism online.

Ipoh police chief Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Najib Hamzah said no report had been lodged on the incident, but police were working to track down the vehicle owner. The case would be investigated under the Child Act 2001.

Anyone with information on the incident or the vehicle involved is urged to contact the Ipoh police headquarters at 05-2451500.

Similar cases in previous years

Last year, a pickup driver was detained by Nilai District Police after he allowed his six-year-old child to hang onto the outside door of the vehicle while it was in motion. The case was investigated under Section 42(1) and Section 47(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

A girl was spotted sitting on the front passenger window of a moving car in Kajang in 2024, prompting police to detain her mother for endangering a child.

The 46-year-old mother turned herself in at the Kajang District Police headquarters alongside her husband. The vehicle was seized as evidence. The case was investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 336 of the Penal Code.

Investigators noted that both the mother and child are persons with disabilities, with the mother being visually impaired in one eye.

As of the latest available updates, the mother has not been jailed or fined. The case remains within the investigation and prosecution pipeline. After her arrest, she was released on police bail, standard procedure in Malaysia for non-violent offences once a statement has been recorded. The Kajang District Police compiled the full investigation papers and referred them to the Deputy Public Prosecutor, who will decide whether to file formal charges in court.

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