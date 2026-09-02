“Orange Shirt Man” Arrested After National Day Disturbance In Putrajaya Tests Positive For THC

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The man who went viral after allegedly causing a disturbance during the recent National Day celebrations in Putrajaya has tested positive for an illegal substance, according to police.

The 30-year-old cook was arrested after videos of the incident circulated online, showing a man in an orange shirt allegedly provoking police officers and encouraging members of the crowd to move beyond designated seating areas during the celebrations.

According to New Straits Times, the man was arrested after he surrendered himself to police following calls for the individual involved to come forward.

In the latest development reported by Sinar Harian, a urine test conducted on the suspect returned positive for THC, the main psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Putrajaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Aidi Sham Mohamed said police had received five reports relating to the incident and had recorded statements from seven witnesses.

The suspect is now being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 in relation to the positive drug test.

Police had earlier obtained a one-day remand order for the suspect under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code to assist with investigations into the disturbance.

The incident occurred during the National Day celebrations at Dataran Putrajaya on Monday (31 August), when thousands of Malaysians gathered to watch the parade and festivities.

Several videos of the incident subsequently made their way onto social media, sparking discussion among Malaysians over the man’s alleged behaviour and the disruption caused during the celebrations.

While the positive THC test adds another element to the investigation, it does not by itself establish that drug use was responsible for the alleged disturbance. Police are continuing their investigations and are expected to complete the investigation papers before deciding on further action.

READ MORE: [Watch] Waited All Night For A Seat At The Merdeka Parade, Then Watched Someone Climb Over The Fence To Take It

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