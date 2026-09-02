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Malaysia’s Islamic Authorities To Summon Contestant In Transgender Pageant Over Syariah Concerns
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Malaysia’s Islamic Authorities To Summon Contestant In Transgender Pageant Over Syariah Concerns

Malaysia’s Islamic Development Department (Jakim) will summon a Malaysian who participated in an international transgender beauty pageant in Thailand, with authorities examining potential legal action under Syariah law.

by
September 2, 2026
In Brief
  • Jakim will summon a Malaysian who participated in an international transgender beauty pageant held in Bangkok, examining potential Syariah legal action.
  • Malaysia's Religious Affairs Minister condemned the participation, stating it tarnished Malaysia's international image and contradicted Islamic teachings.
  • Authorities clarified the contestant did not represent the Malaysian government, and neither the government nor religious bodies endorsed the event.

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Malaysia’s Islamic Development Department (Jakim) will summon a Malaysian who participated in an international transgender beauty pageant in Thailand, with authorities examining potential legal action under Syariah law.

The Miss Equality World 2026 pageant was held in Bangkok from 22 to 30 August.

Authorities said the contestant did not represent the Malaysian government.

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Religious authorities will take action

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Senator Datuk Dr Zulkifli Hasan, issued a statement condemning the participation, saying it tarnished Malaysia’s international image and went against Islamic teachings.

Jakim will work with state Islamic religious authorities and relevant agencies to summon the individual and examine potential legal steps under existing laws.

Zulkifli said the act of imitating the opposite gender, known in Islamic jurisprudence as tasyabbuh, and promoting a transgender lifestyle are prohibited under Islamic and Syariah law.

He said neither the government nor religious authorities had endorsed or recognised such events.

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