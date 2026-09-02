Malaysia’s Islamic Authorities To Summon Contestant In Transgender Pageant Over Syariah Concerns

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Malaysia’s Islamic Development Department (Jakim) will summon a Malaysian who participated in an international transgender beauty pageant in Thailand, with authorities examining potential legal action under Syariah law.

The Miss Equality World 2026 pageant was held in Bangkok from 22 to 30 August.

Authorities said the contestant did not represent the Malaysian government.

@pusyedofficial Ada sesiapa di Penang dpt ulas isu ini? Adakah kewujudan mereka telah diiktiraf atau bagaimana? Sesiapa ada info mari kongsikan.. ♬ original sound – PU Syed Original

Religious authorities will take action

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Senator Datuk Dr Zulkifli Hasan, issued a statement condemning the participation, saying it tarnished Malaysia’s international image and went against Islamic teachings.

Jakim will work with state Islamic religious authorities and relevant agencies to summon the individual and examine potential legal steps under existing laws.

Zulkifli said the act of imitating the opposite gender, known in Islamic jurisprudence as tasyabbuh, and promoting a transgender lifestyle are prohibited under Islamic and Syariah law.

He said neither the government nor religious authorities had endorsed or recognised such events.

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