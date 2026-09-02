Malaysia’s Islamic Authorities To Summon Contestant In Transgender Pageant Over Syariah Concerns
Malaysia’s Islamic Development Department (Jakim) will summon a Malaysian who participated in an international transgender beauty pageant in Thailand, with authorities examining potential legal action under Syariah law.
In Brief
- Jakim will summon a Malaysian who participated in an international transgender beauty pageant held in Bangkok, examining potential Syariah legal action.
- Malaysia's Religious Affairs Minister condemned the participation, stating it tarnished Malaysia's international image and contradicted Islamic teachings.
- Authorities clarified the contestant did not represent the Malaysian government, and neither the government nor religious bodies endorsed the event.