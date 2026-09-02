Karak Highway Jam Still Ongoing Since Last Night After Truck Crash, Oil Spill

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Traffic flow on the Karak highway westbound into Kuala Lumpur is still crawling over 22.5 kilometers as of 9am today (2 September), following an accident that occurred last night (1 September).

The East Coast Expressway (LPT) operator, AFA Prime Berhad, said in an X (formerly Twitter) post that the congestion was reported from kilometer 54.3 to kilometer 31.8 along the Lentang-Gombak route.

“9.00am Karak-KL@E8: Traffic congestion over 12.2km from kilometer 44 to kilometer 31.8 (Bukit Tinggi-Genting Sempah) westbound. Following an accident, cleanup works are still underway at the site. The right and middle lanes are open while the left lane is still closed,” said the highway operator.

9.00am KL-Karak@E8 : Trafik sesak 12.2KM dari Km 44.0 hingga Km 31.8 (Bukit Tinggi-Genting Sempah) Arah Barat. Susulan kemalangan kerja-kerja pembersihan masih dijalankan dilokasi. Lorong kanan dan tengah dibuka manakala lorong kiri masih ditutup.@llminfotrafik — Lebuhraya Pantai Timur Fasa 1 (AFA PRIME Berhad) (@LPTTrafik) September 2, 2026

The incident went viral on social media

On 1 September, westbound traffic from Genting Sempah to Kuala Lumpur was disrupted after two trailers met in a collision and caused an oil spill on the road.

The incident went viral as footage of the aftermath spread quickly on social media.

Threads user @seera.ayub shared a video of the accident site on her account and said in the caption: “Whoever is on the way to KL right now, hold your journey first. The traffic is stuck over a long distance. The road is oily and slippery.”

Another Threads user who shared about the incident said a trailer had flipped over and caused an oil spill, causing the road to be slippery and making it difficult for drivers to keep their vehicles under control.

Second major accident in two days

The two-trailer accident was the second major accident involving highways connecting Peninsular Malaysia’s west and east coast over just two days.

On 31 August, an accident involving 11 vehicles on kilometer 110.3 of the LPT near Lanchang, Temerloh, caused four deaths including a family of three.

According to Berita Harian, Pahang acting chief of police Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob confirmed the deaths of a husband and wife, as well as their four-year-old son, who were in a Proton S70 sedan when the tragedy occurred.

“Based on reports, police received information about the accident which involved 11 vehicles including a cement truck, a bus, and nine cars eastbound at 10.55pm.

“Early investigations found that the accident was caused by the cement truck which lost control collided with several other slow-moving vehicles.

“Due to the collission, an 18-year-old man driving a Honda CRV was grievously injured while his father, who was in the passenger seat died at the scene.

“The driver of the Proton S70, along with his wife and child, also died at the scene,” Azry said at a press conference.

Gruesome footage and photos of the family’s crumpled vehicle have been circulated widely on social media, displaying the horrific scene where the car was crushed between a cement truck and an express bus.

Pic: Threads

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