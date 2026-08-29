Body Found In Wheel Well Of Aircraft At KLIA2; Man Believed Dead For Over 72 Hours

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The body of an unidentified man was found in the wheel well of an aircraft at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA2) on Thursday (27 Aug), with investigators believing he had been dead for more than 72 hours.

The aircraft, which had flown in from Tokyo, Japan, landed at approximately 6:30am. At 6.55am, an engineering personnel conducting a routine inspection of the right landing gear compartment noticed a foul odour and discovered the victim’s body, lying face down and already in a state of decomposition.

No injuries were found on the body, and no identification documents were recovered from the scene.

The body has since been sent to the Forensic Department at Serdang Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

KLIA police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Ravi said the victim’s physical build suggested he was likely between 17 and 25 years of age. The body was dressed in a white Oakley-branded hoodie with a dragon graphic on the back, light blue jeans, a brown leather belt, socks and black sports shoes.

The case has been classified as a sudden death. Police advised the public not to speculate on the incident and to divert any information to the KLIA district police headquarters at 03-87768222.

An unidentified body was found inside the wheel compartment of an aircraft at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) today.



The body, whose gender has yet to be determined, was discovered at about 6.55am inside the wheel compartment of an aircraft from Tokyo, Japan, which… pic.twitter.com/c9WlepFkY3 — Malay Mail (@malaymail) August 27, 2026

Previous stowaway case in Malaysia

The last recorded stowaway death in Malaysia occurred in March 1993, when 16-year-old Shamsul Ramli from Padang Sanai, Kedah, was found dead in the wheel bay of a Malaysia Airlines jumbo jet bound for Johannesburg. He was believed to have gained access to Subang International Airport despite its 24-hour security surveillance and regular patrols.

The case, which came amid a series of airport security lapses that year, prompted the Malaysian government to launch a formal investigation into security at the country’s airports.

Wheel well stowaways are not unheard of globally. While the vast majority do not survive the extreme cold and oxygen deprivation at cruising altitude, a small number of cases worldwide have ended with the stowaway found alive upon landing.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.