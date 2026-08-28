What Makes Food Malaysian? Madam Kwan’s Has Been Answering That Question For 27 Years

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Every Merdeka season, Malaysians debate what counts as Malaysian food.

For Datin Maureen Ooi, chief executive of Madam Kwan’s, the answer is straightforward.

“Malaysian food isn’t just Malay, Chinese, or Indian,” she says. “Our interpretation is simpler: it’s food loved by Malaysians, full stop.”

That includes the colonial-era holdovers too – a fish and chips or chicken chop that somehow, over decades, became as Malaysian as nasi lemak.

A Restaurant Reborn

Madam Kwan’s opened in August 1999 as a revival of Sakura, a restaurant that Madam Kwan Swee Lian – Ooi’s mother-in-law – had run for two decades before it closed.

Ooi said the turning point came in a small kitchen on Jalan Telawi, which she and her husband, Datuk Rudy Foo, had handed over to Madam Kwan Swee Lian after Sakura closed.

“She broke down in tears and said, ‘I do not understand why the one thing I dedicated my entire life to has to be taken away from me,'” Ooi said.

“That moment was what sparked the rebranding.”

Even then, pride held: her first words on seeing the new kitchen were reportedly along the lines of “so small – where do I even begin?”

Dishes That Found Their Form

Nasi lemak – the dish Madam Kwan Swee Lian first served to bring restaurant-style dining to a market accustomed to hawker stalls – remained a staple.

Nasi Bojari, a tri-coloured rice dish, was carried over from Sakura, where it had been a minor item served on a wooden plate with what Ooi described as dry, unremarkable chicken.

The dish took its current form at Madam Kwan’s after Foo travelled to learn the frying technique – a detail Ooi credits for the dish’s success.

Char kway teow became a signature after the family expanded the Chinese offerings toward the end of Sakura’s run.

The Unglamorous Work of Consistency

Maintaining that consistency across 20 outlets over nearly 30 years comes down to process control and continuous staff retraining, Ooi said, particularly for dishes such as char kway teow that depend on the skill of a wok chef.

Some items will not be automated, she said. A machine-made dumpling, for instance, loses the crunch of freshly folded water chestnut and carrot.

“Do I want to compromise that? No,” she said.

It isn’t all sentiment, though- the interview makes clear how much day-to-day pressure sits behind a plate of Nasi Bojari.

Ooi is candid about the item’s supply headaches: the market-standard 1.3–1.4kg grouper for the fish-head dish has grown difficult to source consistently, pushing the kitchen to test a smaller, steadier 700–800g cut and even reduce portion sizes generally – a response, she says, to smaller households and diners who increasingly complain a single order is simply too much food for two.

Still Malaysia’s Kitchen

She recalled a United States Marine who ordered Nasi Bojari at the KLCC outlet and was surprised by the result. “This thing is good – lovely, enough protein, full of bursting taste, and unique,” the Marine said.

An Italian executive, she adds, now makes a point of ordering the beef rendang – cut by hand, never machine, because Ooi says the grain gets compromised otherwise – on every visit to Malaysia.

Chinese tourists, meanwhile, occasionally order Nasi Bojari expecting nasi lemak and are confused by the lack of coconut milk – a small, recurring reminder of how specific the country’s food vocabulary can be, even to visitors who think they already know it.

Earlier this month, Madam Kwan’s was awarded the Malaysia Book of Records title for “Most Nasi Bojari Sold In A Year,” having served 245,362 plates nationwide – a number that tracks with Ooi’s own description of Nasi Bojari as the dish diners specifically travel to Madam Kwan’s for, because they can’t get it anywhere else.

The brand also announced that its central kitchens and outlets across Peninsular Malaysia have secured JAKIM Halal certification, with its newest branch at AEON Tebrau in Johor expected to complete the process in due course.

Asked to name the single dish that best represents Malaysia, Ooi doesn’t hesitate: nasi lemak, still made the traditional way, with curry chicken rather than the now-ubiquitous fried version.

“It’s undoubtedly the national dish,” she says, because of how much room it leaves for reinvention, from basmati to brown rice, without ever stopping being itself. Much like the brand that rebuilt itself around it.

That same instinct is now pushing the brand outward.

Ooi says taking Madam Kwan’s beyond Malaysia remains a genuine ambition – a way, as she puts it, to showcase Malaysian food to the world – even as she’s candid that signing an agreement is the easy part; delivering consistency overseas is what actually separates the ventures that last from the ones that don’t.

For now, that ambition sits alongside a brand that, 27 years on, is still busiest proving its case at home, one Nasi Bojari at a time.

READ MORE: World Gourmet Celebrates Malaysian Cuisine With Launch Of 8th World Top Gourmet Awards

READ MORE: Why Santan Rules: Creamy Bliss, Deep Heritage, Zero Substitutes

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.