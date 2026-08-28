Masjid Negara: Tunku’s Thanksgiving For Peaceful Independence

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Long before Merdeka Square became the symbolic heart of independence celebrations, another building was already being planned as a permanent tribute to the moment Malaya became free.

When Masjid Negara was proposed in 1957, it was envisioned not merely as a mosque, but as a permanent architectural testament to Malaya’s peaceful independence – a role it continues to serve alongside Dataran Merdeka.

Discussions about building the mosque began before independence, when the Federal Executive Council proposed it as a symbolic memorial to Malaya’s peaceful independence.

The idea was mooted on 30 July 1957, in a Federal Executive Council meeting.

On 5 March 1958, at a meeting of the Chief Ministers of the Malayan states, officials proposed naming the mosque after Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, the Father of Independence, to honour his contributions to the nation.

Tunku Abdul Rahman turned the honour down.

Instead, he named it Masjid Negara as a thanksgiving for Malaya’s peaceful independence.

The third Yang di-Pertuan Agong, DYMM Tuanku Syed Harun Putra Ibni Almarhum Syed Hassan Jamalullail (centre), accompanied by the Sultan of Kedah (left), the Sultan of Terengganu (right), and Tun Abdul Razak Hussein (behind) during the opening ceremony of the National Mosque on Aug 27, 1965. Credit: National Mosque Golden Jubilee Magazine

Built By The Public, For The Public

The mosque was a national endeavour, funded by both government and public donations.

The general contractor was Lim Chong Sharikat Pembinaan Berhad, with construction costs totalling RM10 million.

Preparatory works began in December 1960, and Tunku officiated the kiblat-setting ceremony (determining the direction of prayer toward Mecca) on 27 September 1961.

Groundbreaking followed on 27 February 1963.

The site was chosen for its proximity to Kuala Lumpur Railway Station, the city’s main entry point. Tunku selected the location to ensure easy public access.

The mosque was built on a former government site that included the Railway Services Commission building, a Masonic lodge, the NAAFI (Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes) Galloway Club, and a gospel hall. The government acquired all structures in 1961.

The gospel hall was relocated to Jalan Imbi.

It was officially opened on 27 August 1965 by Almarhum Tuanku Syed Harun Putra Ibni Syed Hassan Jamalullail, the third Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Nearly 10,000 people attended the ceremony, including the Malay rulers, Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman, and Tun Abdul Razak Hussein.

Upon completion, it was the largest mosque in Malaysia and among the largest in South-East Asia.

The site before the construction of the National Mosque. Credit: National Mosque Golden Jubilee Magazine

A Design Meant To Reflect A New Nation

The mosque’s design came from three architects at the then Federal Public Works Department’s Design and Research Division – Dato’ Hisham Albakri, Howard Ashley and Datuk Baharuddin Abu Kassim, with Baharuddin credited as lead architect.

Before beginning the design, Baharuddin studied Islamic architecture across India, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Spain.

The result blends Islamic architectural traditions with modernist design and local Southeast Asian touches, including decorative iron grilles inspired by traditional breeze block patterns found across the Middle East and South-East Asia.

Baharuddin later said the umbrella-shaped dome was inspired by how royalty were traditionally escorted with an umbrella, and that the mosque was meant to represent the unity of all Malaysians.

What’s Changed Since 1965

The mosque underwent extensive renovation in 1987, preserving its original structure and appearance. Key changes include:

The umbrella-shaped roof has 16 pointed folds. Originally pink, it is now turquoise.



The prayer hall could originally hold around 3,000 worshippers; after renovation, capacity rose to 15,000.



The mihrab incorporates Moroccan and Andalusian Islamic architecture, echoing the design of the Alhambra in Granada, Spain.



The 73-metre minaret was the tallest in Kuala Lumpur when it was completed in 1965.



Inside, patterned screens inspired by traditional Malay kampung (village) houses replace solid walls, filtering light and allowing air circulation.

More than six decades later, Masjid Negara continues to serve as both a working house of worship and a physical symbol of Malaysia’s peaceful independence.

Masjid Negara is open to visitors outside prayer times. Modest dress is required; scarves and robes are available at the entrance.

Guided tours are available at the following times:

Monday to Thursday, Saturday and Sunday: 9:00 am to 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Friday: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm

READ MORE: The MCA Man Who Helped Write The Nation’s Merdeka, History Forgot To Write His Name

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