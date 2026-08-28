Hazy Weather Expected To Persist Until 31 August

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Hazy weather is expected to persist until National Day on 31 August, particularly in Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

MetMalaysia Director-General Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the forecast was based on persistent fire hotspots in southern Sumatra and western Kalimantan, combined with southwesterly winds carrying the haze towards Malaysia.

He added that Sarawak would be the worst affected, with most districts expected to experience unhealthy levels of haze. Several districts could reach the Very Unhealthy level on 30 and 31 August.

MetMalaysia said it will continue monitoring the situation and update the forecast as conditions change.

The prime minister’s Merdeka Eve address has been moved from Dataran Merdeka to the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) due to the persistent haze.

The main National Day celebration will still be held at Dataran Putrajaya on 31 August, beginning at 7am.

READ MORE: PM’s Merdeka Eve Address Moves From Dataran Merdeka To PICC Due To Haze

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