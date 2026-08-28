Hazy Weather Expected To Persist Until 31 August
The fire hotspots in Sumatra and Kalimantan, and southwesterly winds contribute to the haze issue.
Credit: Malay Mail
In Brief
- Hazy weather is expected to persist until 31 August, affecting Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.
- Sarawak will be worst affected, with several districts potentially reaching Very Unhealthy haze levels on 30 and 31 August.
- The prime minister's Merdeka Eve address has been moved from Dataran Merdeka to PICC due to the persistent haze.