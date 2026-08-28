Girl Dies In Kedah After Teacher Allegedly Forced Her To Take Part In School Run

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An 11-year-old student in Kedah died after she was allegedly forced to take part in a school run.

Nur Qaira Alisha Ahmad Ilwan, a Standard Four student, had lived with a congenital heart condition since she was three months old. She was officially exempted from school sports activities and had submitted a medical exemption letter to the school.

On 15 April, a teacher allegedly made her take part in a sprint race during sports house selection, despite her having submitted a medical exemption letter to the school.

After the run, the girl felt nauseous and exhausted. She was subsequently hospitalised at Sultan Bahiyah Hospital, where she presented with severe vomiting and facial swelling. She was treated for heart failure due to decompensated dilated cardiomyopathy.

Nur Qaira’s mother, Norlela Shaari, said a paediatric cardiologist found fluid around her daughter’s heart, which caused swelling in her face and eyes.

Nur Qaira was not allowed to move around much, and she had to rely on a wheelchair to get around. Her daily water intake was also capped at one litre to keep the swelling from returning.

She remained on respiratory support until she died.

Education Ministry launches investigation

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek directed the ministry’s Integrity Unit to investigate the case following an initial inquiry by the Kedah State Education Department.

The teacher linked to the incident has been transferred to another school as an early intervention measure while the investigation is ongoing.

Fadhlina said the ministry takes student safety and welfare seriously, and is ensuring the family receives support during this time.

The Kedah Education Department urged the public not to speculate and to allow authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

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