[Watch] Sulong Chalil The Elephant Makes His Way Back To Gua Musang With An Injured Leg

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An injured wild elephant known as Sulong Chalil has been spotted moving across the Titiwangsa Range along the East-West Highway (JRTB). The sight of the male elephant slowly moving along the highway shoulder with an injured right front leg has touched the hearts of many.

According to reports, Sulong was originally part of a herd in Gua Musang that had been entering plantations and posing a danger to residents.

The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) was called to manage the elephant issue. Sulong was captured and relocated to a forested area in Gerik, Perak.

After being moved to Perak, Sulong reportedly began making its way back to Kelantan. He was spotted walking along the Gerik-Jeli road on 17 August. Many believed the elephant was simply homesick.

There have also been claims that Sulong’s right front leg was injured by an iron chain used during its capture or relocation. Perhilitan, however, has not confirmed the cause of the injury.

Perhilitan closely monitors Sulong

In videos shared online, Sulong could be seen following the road back towards his former home and showed no aggression towards other road users. The elephant would occasionally stop to eat grass.

Perhilitan has deployed rangers to closely monitor the elephant and guide it safely away from oncoming traffic.

The department noted that the wound on the elephant’s leg was drying up and showed positive signs of recovery.

Sulong is believed to have travelled more than 100km through the Titiwangsa Range on its journey back towards Gua Musang.

The elephant has since reportedly moved into a forested area in Kelantan, while Perhilitan continues to monitor his movements and condition.

READ MORE: “So Unethical” — Groom Riding An Elephant During Wedding Sparks Public Anger

READ MORE: Don’t Send Them Away: Malaysians Question Welfare Of 3 Elephants Allegedly Headed To Japan

Heartbreak and hope as injured elephant ‘Sulong’ treks 100km back to Gua Musang. pic.twitter.com/7RxUGeuOf1 — ZoologiMY (@ZoologiMY) August 26, 2026

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