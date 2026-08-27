Two Former Senior Officials To Be Remanded As MACC Probes Issue Raised In Tabung Haji RCI Report

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A former chairman of Lembaga Tabung Haji and a former Secretary-General of the Treasury were detained by the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on 26 August and are expected to be remanded today (27 August).

Malaysia Gazette named both individuals, citing a source but the MACC, on their official TikTok page confirmed the arrests but did not provide names.

Both were reportedly arrested for the purpose of a probe into an issue raised in the Tabung Haji Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report.

The source also claimed that several UMNO and Barisan Nasional members will potentially be charged this Friday, 28 August.

MACC chief Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman confirmed the arrest of two men in their 60s at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya.

The RCI was established to investigate Lembaga Tabung Haji’s management and operation issues from 2014 to 2020.

Part of its mission is to determine if there had been any concealing of information and misleading statements given, before recommending appropriate action for any breaches of the law.

Earlier, it was reported that Tabung Haji had paid staff bonuses of two to thirteen months’ salary between 2010 and 2017, despite running a deficit during several of those years.

READ MORE: RCI Bombshell: How Did Tabung Haji Pay Bonuses While Losing Money?

READ MORE: Tabung Haji Drops Midnight Explanation, Defends 2018 Bailout

READ MORE: Altimet Criticised After Linking Tabung Haji Issues To Haj Delays

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