One Roof, Three Former PMs But No Reunion Dinner

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The Kuala Lumpur Court Complex saw a rare reunion of sorts on Thursday (27 August), with Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob all turning up at the same building.

For a brief moment, Malaysia’s political history was basically under one roof.

Unfortunately, there was no group photo, no reminiscing about Cabinet meetings and probably no one asking, “So, how have you been?”

Instead, each of the three former prime ministers had a separate date with the Malaysian justice system.

Najib’s Date With A US$5.64 Billion Civil Suit

Najib was at the court complex for the ongoing hearing of a US$5.64 billion civil suit brought by 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and its subsidiaries against him and several other individuals.

The suit alleges, among other things, that Najib committed breach of trust, breached statutory duties, abused his power and conspired to misappropriate 1MDB funds.

The hearing was expected to continue with testimony from former 1MDB chief executive officer Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi.

Muhyiddin Continues His Jana Wibawa Trial

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin was also at the High Court, where proceedings in his Jana Wibawa-linked case resumed.

The former prime minister faces seven charges involving abuse of position and money laundering linked to the Jana Wibawa programme.

According to Bernama, four of the charges involve allegations that he used his position to obtain gratification totalling RM225.3 million for Bersatu from several companies and an individual in connection with the programme.

The trial resumed with testimony from the prosecution’s 27th witness, KCJ Engineering Sdn Bhd director Datuk Seri Azman Yusoff.

Ismail Sabri Charged Over Asset Declaration

Then there was Ismail Sabri, whose appearance completed this rather unusual ex-PM gathering.

Unlike the other two, he was not there to continue an ongoing trial. The former prime minister was charged at the Sessions Court with failing to declare assets as required under an MACC notice.

He pleaded not guilty.

According to the charge, the assets involved included RM14.7 million in cash, millions more in various foreign currencies and gold bars. The charge was framed under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act 2009.

The proceedings had originally been scheduled earlier this month but were postponed following his health issues.

READ MORE: Ismail Sabri Charged Over Alleged Failure To Declare Assets, Claims Trial

And just like that, Malaysia had three former prime ministers, from the 1Malaysia, Kerajaan Prihatin and Keluarga Malaysia administrations, gathered at the same court complex.

The sight was unusual enough to turn heads among members of the public and the media.

After all, these are three men who, at different points between 2009 and 2022, occupied the country’s highest political office.

Three former PMs. Three separate legal proceedings. One extremely awkward reunion.

Safe to say, this was less “Long time no see!” and more “OMG”.

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