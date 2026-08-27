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Kuching Airport Ceiling Collapse Prompts Calls For Upgrade
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Kuching Airport Ceiling Collapse Prompts Calls For Upgrade

Part of the ceiling at Kuching International Airport’s pick-up and drop-off area collapsed during a storm on Tuesday (25 Aug), while Malaysia Airports said flights continued as scheduled.

by
August 27, 2026
aakeemazmi Threads
In Brief
  • A storm caused part of the ceiling at Kuching International Airport's pick-up and drop-off area to collapse, though flights continued unaffected.
  • The storm also damaged homes in Tabuan Dayak and brought down multiple trees across Kuching and Samarahan divisions.
  • Netizens reacted with concern, noting the airport is ageing and calling for an upgrade, while MAHB confirmed repairs are underway.

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A storm caused part of the ceiling at Kuching International Airport’s (KIA) pick-up and drop-off area to collapse on Tuesday (25 Aug) afternoon.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said the affected section was along the inner lane of the airport’s pick-up and drop-off area.

The area has since been secured and repair work is underway.

Airport operations were not disrupted, and flights continued as scheduled.

The storm also tore roofing sheets from an apartment block in Tabuan Dayak. The debris fell onto nearby homes and damaged at least one house, according to local reports.

Fire and rescue teams also responded to reports of fallen trees in the Kuching and Samarahan divisions.

Comments Concerned About Airport’s Age

A Threads user who said they had flights to and from Kuching the following day expressed concern about possible disruption.

Another user attributed the incident to the airport’s age, although authorities had not said whether the collapse was linked to structural deterioration.

Some users called for the airport to be upgraded.

MAHB, for its part, has kept its statements procedural: the area is secured, inspections are ongoing, safety is the priority.

Kuching International Airport is Sarawak’s main air gateway and one of Malaysia’s busiest airports outside the Klang Valley. Its current terminal building opened in 2006, replacing the previous facility.

READ MORE: KLIA Aerotrain Breaks Down Again, Passengers Walk On Tracks In Darkness

READ MORE: AirAsia Plane Cabin Panel Fell During Landing, No Injuries Reported

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