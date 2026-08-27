Kuching Airport Ceiling Collapse Prompts Calls For Upgrade

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A storm caused part of the ceiling at Kuching International Airport’s (KIA) pick-up and drop-off area to collapse on Tuesday (25 Aug) afternoon.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said the affected section was along the inner lane of the airport’s pick-up and drop-off area.

The area has since been secured and repair work is underway.

Airport operations were not disrupted, and flights continued as scheduled.

The storm also tore roofing sheets from an apartment block in Tabuan Dayak. The debris fell onto nearby homes and damaged at least one house, according to local reports.

Fire and rescue teams also responded to reports of fallen trees in the Kuching and Samarahan divisions.

Comments Concerned About Airport’s Age

A Threads user who said they had flights to and from Kuching the following day expressed concern about possible disruption.

Another user attributed the incident to the airport’s age, although authorities had not said whether the collapse was linked to structural deterioration.

Some users called for the airport to be upgraded.

MAHB, for its part, has kept its statements procedural: the area is secured, inspections are ongoing, safety is the priority.

Kuching International Airport is Sarawak’s main air gateway and one of Malaysia’s busiest airports outside the Klang Valley. Its current terminal building opened in 2006, replacing the previous facility.

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