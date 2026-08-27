Kuching Airport Ceiling Collapse Prompts Calls For Upgrade
Part of the ceiling at Kuching International Airport’s pick-up and drop-off area collapsed during a storm on Tuesday (25 Aug), while Malaysia Airports said flights continued as scheduled.
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In Brief
- A storm caused part of the ceiling at Kuching International Airport's pick-up and drop-off area to collapse, though flights continued unaffected.
- The storm also damaged homes in Tabuan Dayak and brought down multiple trees across Kuching and Samarahan divisions.
- Netizens reacted with concern, noting the airport is ageing and calling for an upgrade, while MAHB confirmed repairs are underway.