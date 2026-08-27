Kuantan High Court Reduces Rape Sentence From 10 Years To One Year On Appeal

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The High Court in Kuantan has reduced a 23-year-old man’s sentence for rape from 10 years’ imprisonment and six strokes of the cane to one year in jail and two strokes.

Judicial Commissioner Samry Masri allowed the man’s appeal against his sentence.

In a written judgment reported by Free Malaysia Today, Samry said the Sessions Court had not given sufficient weight to the appellant’s age, lack of prior convictions and prospects of rehabilitation.

The appellant was 19 at the time of the offences, which took place on 8 and 29 October, 2022.

He was working at the dining hall of a residential school in Kuantan at the time. The complainant was a 15-year-old student at the school.

He was convicted after a trial on two counts of rape under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code.

What Changed On Appeal

The Sessions Court sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment and three strokes of the cane on each charge, with the terms to run consecutively, amounting to 10 years in jail.

Samry said the complainant’s age meant consent was not a defence under Section 375(g) of the Penal Code.

He said sentencing must nevertheless take account of the circumstances of each case.

“The appellant’s prospects of rehabilitation also remain relevant. He was a young first offender and the evidence did not show a continuing predatory risk requiring a lengthy period of incapacitation,” Samry said in his 40-page written judgment, as reported by FMT.

The judge said the case was “materially different from sexual offending involving predation, grooming, coercion or exploitation”.

The judgment also referred to the complainant’s age in its assessment of the circumstances.

In reviewing the sentence, the judge referred to the parties’ pre-existing relationship, the arrangements for their meetings, and his finding that the evidence did not establish systemic grooming or calculated exploitation.

Under the revised sentence, the appellant will serve six months’ jail and one stroke of the cane for the first charge, and one year’s jail with one stroke for the second. The custodial terms run concurrently, meaning a total of one year behind bars.

The High Court maintained orders requiring rehabilitative counselling and two years of police supervision after his release.

Samry stressed that the reduced sentence should not be read as recognising a minor’s agreement as a defence to statutory rape.

He said sentences must be “just, proportionate and responsive to the circumstances of each offence”.

READ MORE: [Watch] 7 Students Arrested After Viral Video Shows Teen Girl Being Attacked In Sabah

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