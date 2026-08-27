Ismail Sabri Charged Over Alleged Failure To Declare Assets, Claims Trial

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Former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court today with allegedly failing to comply with a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) notice requiring him to declare his assets.

According to Malay Mail, the 66-year-old Bera MP pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after the charge was read before Sessions Court Judge Suzana Hussin.

The charge, under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act 2009, relates to an alleged failure to properly declare assets including RM14.7 million in cash, millions of ringgit worth of foreign currencies and several gold bars.

Among the currencies allegedly not declared were Singapore dollars, US dollars, Swiss francs, euros, Japanese yen, British pounds, New Zealand dollars, UAE dirhams and Australian dollars.

If convicted, Ismail Sabri could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to RM100,000.

The former Prime Minister’s court appearance follows a lengthy MACC investigation into alleged corruption and money laundering. The anti-graft agency previously seized about RM170 million in cash in various currencies and 16kg of gold bars estimated to be worth RM7 million during searches linked to the investigation.

Ismail Sabri was initially scheduled to face the charge on 7 August, but proceedings were postponed after he was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) for health complications. He subsequently underwent a pacemaker procedure.

The latest charge does not constitute a finding of guilt, and Ismail Sabri will have the opportunity to defend himself in court.

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