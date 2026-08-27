FamilyMart Japan Now Allows Hijabs To Be Worn With Uniform, Some Japanese People Don’t Like It

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It’s common for Malaysians to see female Muslim FamilyMart employees here wearing their hijabs together with their uniforms, but it’s a different story in the popular convenience store brand where it originated from.

In Japan, FamilyMart just announced an expansion of their employee dress code at Fami-FEST.2026, allowing staff to freely choose their hair colour as well as allowing Muslim workers to wear their hijab while in uniform.

The announcement was even televised on the All-Nippon News Network (ANN).

Pic: Threads

The model wearing the hijab, Ranisa Rahman, expressed on Threads how grateful she was to be given the opportunity to represent Muslim women who wear hijabs in Japan.

To her, appearing on national Japanese television was a chance to spread awareness and show that hijabs should not stop Muslim women from doing things, being seen, and chasing opportunities, despite all the hate comments.

“I really hope this can make my fellow hijabi sisters here in Japan feel a little more confident wearing their hijab, no matter what they want to do,” said Ranisa.

According to The Japan Times, the move is to attract a more diverse workforce. The konbini chain is also renewing its uniform for the first time in a decade, along with a long-sleeved option.

FamilyMart also said it would expand its original clothing brand, Convenience Wear, and develop new pet-related products, including dog collars and leashes.

A Malaysian’s take on hijab sentiment in Japan

Based on reactions on social media, it appears that Japanese society are divided on the idea of hijabs being integrated into FamilyMart uniforms.

Malaysian Threads user Feidah Salleh (@fiedahsalleh) commented on the matter, highlighting how Japanese locals expressed their discomfort about hijabs due to “hygiene issues”.

She said in her post: “Hijab acceptance in Japan is improving but still not ‘naturalised’. It has moved from awkward, to tolerated, to accepted, and to institutionalised. Now, it’s at a stage between accepted and institutionalised.”

Feidah, who wears a hijab herself, shared an experience when she was sent to Japan for work and training with a Japanese company in 2019.

She highlighted a moment where her company’s CEO asked her whether she will keep her hijab on or take it off while in Japan, to which she replied that she will always keep it on.

Her observation tells that Islamphobia in Japan is not out of hatred, but rather out of “ignorance and unfamiliarity”.

Some Threads users speculated that the hygiene issues Japanese people brought up is probably from the idea that the hijab is worn all day while out in public, although the same can be said for any of the clothes we wear throughout the day.

What some Japanese locals are saying about new hijab policy in FamilyMart

FamilyMart’s more inclusive dress code policy was met with some resistance by a handful of Japanese locals.

Based on some reactions found on social media, they seem to be uncomfortable with the “growing trend” of hijabs in Japan.

A Japanese Threads user asked: “Saying it’s ‘consideration for diversity’ sounds nice, but do we really need to go that far to accommodate foreign workers?”

The general argument is that some Japanese people feel like their homegrown companies are changing rules or adapting to foreign cultures and religions to secure a larger workforce, and are concerned that it might threaten their own identity.

However, many also responded with saying that no Japanese locals are being forced to wear a hijab, and there is no threat being posed to the Japanese culture simply because more options are being offered to others.

Pic: Threads

The issue possibly lies in the generalisation of Muslims in many other parts of the world (namely the USA), with many of the uninformed among them associating Islam with terrorism and war.

At the end of the day, many Muslims are normal people who also receive opportunities to work in other countries.

The fact that FamilyMart is providing job opportunities to foreign workers while allowing them to observe their religious and cultural practices is a sign of a progressive and inclusive business practice that will surely benefit them and the Japanese economy in the long run.

READ MORE: Xenophobic Twitter Post Against Muslim Family In Japan Riles Malaysians, Indonesians

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