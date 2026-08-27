All Schools And Educational Institutions To Halt Outdoor Activities If API Exceeds 100

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The Education Ministry has ordered schools and educational institutions to suspend outdoor activities, including assemblies and sports, when the Air Pollutant Index (API) exceeds 100.

In areas where the API surpasses 200, schools must be closed immediately.

Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad said the directive was issued to protect students’ health and safety.

Azam said all educational institutions are also advised to take preventive measures, including monitoring activities that could expose students to hot weather and monitoring API readings regularly via the Department of Environment’s website here.

Students are also reminded to drink sufficient water to help regulate their body temperature. Drinking water would be provided to boarding school students if conditions become critical or no other source is available.

Sports events currently organised under the Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM) and Islamic Education Division (BPI) will be relocated to safer venues or moved indoors where necessary, in line with the latest API readings.

The haze has been linked to prolonged dry spells associated with El Niño, below-average rainfall and forest fires in Indonesia and Sarawak.

As of today (27 Aug), air quality across Malaysia has overall improved, leaving only four areas nationwide recording unhealthy API readings.

The worsening haze has also prompted the government to review the scale and location of this year’s National Day celebrations. Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said cancellation is not being considered at the current time.

READ MORE: Sarawak Closes 108 Schools In Serian As Haze Pushes API Above 200

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