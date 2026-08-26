This Malaysian Wants To Help Small Businesses Find Customers

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This Merdeka month, one Malaysian entrepreneur is on a mission to help free his fellow Malaysians from hardship — a spirit of Merdeka that deserves to be celebrated.

For Muhammad Syamsul Izzat Ab Wahab, the founder of rapat.my, building a platform to connect independent service providers with consumers is not simply another business venture.

Born in Pahang in 1994, Syamsul said his own experience of growing up around financial hardship shaped his desire to create something that could help people who are struggling to find work, customers and opportunities.

His latest project, rapat.my, is aimed at doing exactly that — closing the gap between small businesses, freelancers and consumers without forcing smaller players to compete with deep-pocketed companies for visibility.

Only those who truly understand hardship will never hesitate to lend a helping hand to others, says Muhammad Syamsul.

“I’m in a circle of friends where many people are struggling,” Muhammad Syamsul said, explaining that his motivation came partly from seeing people around him trying to make ends meet and build businesses with limited resources.

A Platform Built Around A Simple Idea

Muhammad Syamsul said the idea behind rapat.my initially emerged from his involvement in a bootcamp, where he explored the possibility of creating a job platform that could help identify why people were struggling to secure employment.

Rather than simply recording who was unemployed, he envisioned a platform that could identify the underlying gaps — whether they involved communication skills, professional certifications or other areas — so that interventions could be based on actual data.

The idea eventually evolved into something bigger: a platform where freelancers, small businesses and independent service providers could make themselves discoverable to potential customers.

For Muhammad Syamsul, the problem is straightforward. Many small operators cannot afford to spend heavily on Facebook or other digital advertising platforms, meaning their businesses can easily become buried despite offering useful products or services.

“So what I can do is create a platform where people can find them and help them through their own community,” he said.

No Paying To Get To The Top

Malaysians should do more to help each other, says entrepreneur Muhammad Syamsul.

One of the features Muhammad Syamsul is particularly keen on is a randomised listing system.

Rather than allowing businesses to pay to appear at the top of search results, the platform randomises listings whenever users refresh or access the page.

The intention, he said, is to prevent businesses with greater financial resources from gaining an unfair advantage over smaller operators.

“We try to provide an equal opportunity for everyone,” he said.

While Muhammad Syamsul acknowledged that some users had suggested introducing a paid version where businesses could gain greater visibility, he said that was not the reason he created rapat.my.

“I created the platform to benefit the people,” he said.

The platform is still in its infancy, and according to Muhammad Syamsul, the latest version was put together in just two hours, with much of the technical development assisted by AI tools.

‘I Just Need Awareness’

The bigger challenge now is not the development of the platform itself, but getting Malaysians to use it.

Syamsul said he could manage the initial server and technical costs, but reaching users nationwide would require greater awareness — which is why he has been tagging government leaders and agencies on social media.

“I don’t want grants or money. I just want awareness,” he said.

He believes government agencies could potentially use the platform to promote entrepreneurs and small businesses already participating in government programmes.

Instead of simply providing entrepreneurship training, he argued, agencies could also help participants reach customers through the platform.

For example, government-backed entrepreneurship initiatives could list their participants on rapat.my and help expose their businesses to a wider audience.

As of last weekend, more than 450 service providers had signed up on rapat.my, despite the platform having been around for only a fortnight.

‘We Need To Help Each Other’

Muhammad Syamsul believes Malaysians should take greater responsibility in helping one another, particularly those who are already trying to build something with limited resources.

The idea is especially relevant, he said, as local businesses and consumers have become increasingly dependent on large international platforms.

Rather than expecting the government to solve every problem, Muhammad Syamsul believes those with greater advantages should also contribute towards strengthening their communities.

“There’s only so much that the government can do, it’s on us as the rakyat to help each other,” he said.

For him, the platform is therefore less about making money and more about creating an ecosystem where Malaysians can discover and support one another.

From Hardship To Entrepreneurship

That philosophy is closely linked to Muhammad Syamsul’s own background.

He shared that his late father served as a Felda executive, providing his family with direct exposure to individuals facing hardship. These experiences profoundly influenced him.

After completing his studies, Muhammad Syamsul joined the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) in 2016, where he worked in a role focused on uplifting the people’s economy. He later moved into the Human Resources Development Corp (HRD Corp), where he was involved in workforce upskilling and reskilling.

Eventually, he decided it was time to venture into business while also taking care of his ailing father who has since passed away.

Despite his entrepreneurial pursuits, Muhammad Syamsul said money has never been his primary measure of success.

“Money is not everything. You can buy happiness, but money is not my happiness,” he said.

For Muhammad Syamsul, the greater reward comes from being able to help someone who is struggling.

But helping another person when they need it, he believes, is something money cannot easily measure. And that, ultimately, is what rapat.my is trying to do — bring Malaysians a little closer to one another.

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