Mydin Orders All Outlets To Stop Selling Jalur Gemilang Tudung Over Faulty Print

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mydin has instructed all of its outlets to immediately stop selling a Jalur Gemilang-themed tudung after a customer raised concerns that the design featured a national flag star with fewer than the required 14 points.

The issue came to light after a Threads user spotted the product at Mydin’s Subang Jaya outlet and questioned how a design depicting the Jalur Gemilang could have been put on sale despite the apparent error.

READ MORE: [Watch] “How Can A Storm Make The Moon And Star Disappear?” – Terengganu’s Flag Explanation Raises More Questions

Responding to the complaint, Mydin said it took the matter seriously and had directed all branches to halt sales of the affected product with immediate effect.

“We take this matter seriously and have instructed all branches to immediately stop selling the product in question.

“We found that the issue involved a printing error by the supplier. We are taking the necessary action to ensure this does not happen again.

“We apologise for the oversight and appreciate the feedback from the gentleman.”

Earlier, Threads user @faizfaisal.png questioned the decision to sell the product, arguing that the design could be seen as disrespectful to Malaysia’s national flag.

“This is not merely a ‘design mistake’. When the Jalur Gemilang is displayed upside down, the whole country gets angry. But a product openly sold to the public uses a star with fewer than 14 points?

“Even if the design was created using AI, where was the due diligence before mass production?

“This is a national symbol. Mydin needs to take responsibility, provide an explanation and recall the affected products.”

READ MORE: [Watch] Man Questions Silence After Upside-Down Jalur Gemilang Car Owner Identified As Malay

His post, uploaded at around 2pm today, quickly attracted attention from other Threads users, with many questioning how the affected tudung had made its way into Mydin’s stock.

Some users also called for stronger action against the retailer, drawing comparisons with a recent incident involving a factory in Johor that displayed the Jalur Gemilang upside down.

READ MORE: Fly The Jalur Gemilang Wrong, Lose Your Operating Licence, Johor Factory Finds Out

READ MORE: Two Johor Factories Caught Flying Jalur Gemilang Upside Down Within Days Of Each Other

The Jalur Gemilang features a 14-point Federal Star, representing the unity of the 13 states and Federal Territories.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.