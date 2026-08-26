Huawei’s New MatePad Air Launches In Malaysia At RM1,200 More Than Its Predecessor

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Huawei has launched the MatePad Air in Malaysia at RM3,999, featuring a 12-inch 2.8K OLED display and a Kirin T93C chip. That represents a RM1,200 increase between generations.

The tablet runs WPS Office with built-in AI features that support slide generation, document drafting, PDF summarisation and tutoring.

Launch bundles worth up to RM4,503 include a RM500 rebate, Smart Magnetic Keyboard, M-Pencil Pro and Wireless Mouse.

The bigger change is in the display: the previous model used an 11.5-inch IPS LCD screen, while the new version has a 12-inch OLED panel.

That’s a RM1,200 jump between generations. The bigger change is under the hood: the previous model used an 11.5-inch IPS LCD screen, while the new version moves to a 12-inch OLED panel.

Huawei is positioning the tablet as a laptop alternative, pairing the display upgrade with AI software features aimed at work and study.

What’s New On The Hardware Side

The MatePad Air weighs 509g and measures 5.3mm in thickness. It has a 12-inch 2.8K OLED display with a “PaperMatte” anti-glare finish.

The screen-to-body ratio is 92%, with 4.69mm bezels and peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

It’s powered by Huawei’s Kirin T93C octa-core chip, a 10,100mAh battery, and 66W SuperCharge fast charging.

The tablet also has a 50-megapixel rear camera, a 12-megapixel front camera, and a six-speaker audio system.

It comes in a single 8GB RAM/256GB storage configuration, available in Airy Blue, White, and Sakura Pink.

Software, Pricing, And Availability

On the software side, the tablet runs WPS Office with built-in WPS AI, which can generate slides, draft documents, and summarise PDFs.

Huawei Notes adds AI speech-to-text transcription, handwriting enhancement, PDF annotation, and an AI Tutor for subjects like chemistry and physics.

The MatePad Air also supports the HUAWEI M-Pencil Pro, with pinch, press, and rotate gestures, 16,384 pressure levels, and an air-mouse function for controlling slides remotely.

At RM3,999, the tablet comes with launch benefits worth up to RM4,503, including a RM500 rebate, the Smart Magnetic Keyboard, the HUAWEI M-Pencil Pro and a Wireless Mouse.

The tablet is now available at HUAWEI Experience Stores and through the brand’s official online channels, including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

READ MORE: iPhone 17e — Should You Buy It Or Just Spend More On The iPhone 17?

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