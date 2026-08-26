Google To Invest US$2 Billion In Malaysian Data Centre Campus In Selangor

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Google is investing US$2 billion in its first Malaysian data centre campus in Selangor, with construction expected to support about 4,200 jobs annually over three to five years.

Google estimates that the campus will generate US$3.2 billion in local economic activity by 2030 and create nine additional community jobs for every job at the facility.

Once the facility is running, it sustains hundreds of permanent, high-skilled roles – network deployment engineers, facility controls specialists, clean energy managers among them.

Google estimates its first Malaysian campus will generate US$3.2 billion in local economic activity by 2030, driven by local supply procurement, service contracts, and spending from visiting teams.

“For every one job inside a Google data center, we create nine more jobs in the local community – this 1:9 ratio is well above the industry average,” said Ken Siah, Google’s Principal of Global Infrastructure for Asia Pacific.

Ken Siah, Google’s Principal of Global Infrastructure for Asia Pacific Credit: LinkedIn

Why Data Centres Matter Beyond AI

Every time someone checks Waze in traffic, searches for nasi lemak in Bangsar, or runs a business off Google Docs, a data centre is doing the work behind it.

They also underpin public infrastructure – emergency dispatch systems and hospitals’ electronic health records run through them too.

“Data centers function as ‘digital libraries’ that store, process, and organize all of the information that supports and advances our digital lives,” Siah said.

AI adds another layer on top of that. Where a traditional data centre retrieves information, Siah said AI synthesises it – distilling context and helping users take action in real time.

“Data centers provide the ‘compute brain power’ that makes new medical and environmental breakthroughs possible,” he said.

The Energy And Water Questions

The expansion of data centres across Southeast Asia has raised concerns about their consumption of electricity and water.

Google said large data centres could support grid stability if operators help fund new infrastructure and energy capacity.

The company said it pays for all of the electricity it consumes and directly funds grid upgrades.

For the Selangor facility, Google had signed long-term agreements for 50 megawatts of new off-site solar capacity, which will be added to Malaysia’s electricity grid.

Google has also committed to restoring 120 per cent of the water it consumes by 2030.

In Malaysia, the commitment includes a partnership with the Global Environment Centre and the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) to restore Taman Aman Lake.

Google also cited improvements in the efficiency of its artificial intelligence models.

The company said a single Gemini prompt now uses an amount of energy equivalent to less than nine seconds of television viewing and about five drops of water. It said the model’s energy footprint had fallen 33-fold over the previous 12 months.

“Responsible infrastructure development means that data center facilities cannot and should not be built in isolation,” Siah said. “Local resource protection and growth is an inherent part of our blueprint across all of our host communities.”

READ MORE: Malaysian Banks Might Not Have Enough Money To Loan To Data Centres

READ MORE: Kota Damansara Data Centre Project Withdrawn, Says Assemblyman

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