Azmin Ali Needs PKR More Than Party Needs Him, Says Political Analyst

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali needs PKR more than the party needs him at this juncture, an analyst said, amid speculation that the former Selangor Menteri Besar could make a political comeback to the party.

Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Mohammad Tawfik Yaakub said Azmin’s political position had become increasingly challenging following Bersatu’s poor electoral performance and uncertainty surrounding the party’s position within Perikatan Nasional (PN).

He pointed out that Bersatu’s failure to win any of the seats it contested in the recent state elections including Johor and Selangor further highlighted the challenges facing the party and Azmin’s current political platform.

However, Mohammad Tawfik stressed that any talk of Azmin returning to PKR remained speculative, as Azmin himself had rejected the possibility and maintained that Bersatu remained his preferred political platform.

Should such a move eventually take place, he said Azmin and his supporters could bring organisational experience, political networks and grassroots connections that could potentially benefit PKR.

Mohammad Tawfik said this could be particularly useful as PKR seeks to consolidate its support following several state election losses, with the return of former senior figures potentially strengthening the party’s organisational machinery.

“Azmin’s entry together with his supporters could bring organisational value, political experience and certain grassroots networks to PKR. At a time when PKR is trying to strengthen its support after several state elections, the return of former senior figures could help from the perspective of party consolidation.”

However, Mohammad Tawfik said Azmin’s return would not be without political risks, particularly given the lingering memories of the Sheraton Move, which contributed to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in 2020.

He said his return could reignite questions over political principles and potentially create fresh internal tensions within PKR, particularly among members who remain critical of his role in the political upheaval.

“PKR may gain tactical benefits from Azmin, but PKR still has its own government, leadership and party structure. For Azmin, returning to PKR, if it happens, could provide him with a stronger national political platform and a clearer political path.”

Mohammad Tawfik said both sides could potentially have something to gain from such a political realignment, but the greater need currently appeared to lie with Azmin.

Azmin, who was sacked by PKR in 2020 for his part in the infamous Sheraton Move had since denied any return to PKR, saying that he stills believe Bersatu and PN is the best political platform for him.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has opened the door for former party leaders to return, with two former PKR vice-presidents — Chua Tian Chang, better known as Tian Chua, and Datuk Xavier Jayakumar — having since rejoined the party.

Both former leaders were previously reported to have been aligned with Azmin during his time in PKR.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.