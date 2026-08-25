Theme Park In Subang Jaya Working Closely With Authorities Over Ride Incident
A theme park in Subang Jaya said in a statement that it’s immediate focus since the incident has been on the care, medical needs and wellbeing of those affected.
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In Brief
- The theme park in Subang Jaya is fully cooperating with authorities investigating a ride incident on 22 August 2026 affecting 10 guests.
- The management expressed deep regret, provided medical assistance, and stressed its commitment to maintaining high safety standards.