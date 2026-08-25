Theme Park In Subang Jaya Working Closely With Authorities Over Ride Incident

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The management of a theme park in Subang Jaya has issued an official statement regarding an incident involving one of its rides on 22 August 2026, which affected 10 guests.

The theme park operator said it deeply regretted the incident and the distress and concern caused to those affected and their families.

The theme park in Subang Jaya’s immediate focus since the incident, it said, has been on the guests’ care, medical needs and wellbeing.

The theme park in Subang Jaya added that it had provided the necessary medical assistance and support and remained in close contact with the guests and their families.

The management said it is working closely and fully cooperating with all relevant authorities as they conduct a thorough investigation into what happened.

It also stressed that it takes the matter “extremely seriously” and remains committed to maintaining high safety standards across its attractions and facilities.

Yesterday, police confirmed that a roller coaster mishap took place at a theme park in Subang Jaya which resulted in 10 people sustaining minor injuries.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the incident took place at about 9pm on Saturday.

He said the injured were all taken to medical centres in Subang Jaya for treatment.

Wan Azlan confirmed that the police were investigating the incident.

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