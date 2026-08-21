PMX To Make Three Announcements Before 2027 Budget

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Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to make three major announcements linked to youth welfare and financial security over the coming months, including two during the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

Anwar said the first announcement would be made on the eve of National Day on 30 August, followed by another on 16 September in conjunction with Malaysia Day celebrations. A further announcement is expected in early October during the tabling of the 2027 Budget.

However, Anwar did not disclose further details regarding the announcement.

“So, on the eve of 31 August, there will be one announcement, (then) another on 16 September and another in early October (during the tabling of) the Budget,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

He said this during the Temu Anwar session held in conjunction with the opening ceremony of Himpunan Anak Muda Antarabangsa (HAMKA) 2026 yesterday as a reply to a student’s question on measures being taken by the government to strengthen the welfare and financial security of young Malaysians working in the gig economy.

Anwar said the government was taking steps to improve protection for gig workers, including through the establishment of the Malaysian Gig Economy Commission (SEGiM) and a proposed new law governing small businesses.

While acknowledging concerns that existing forms of assistance may not be sufficient, Anwar said the government remained committed to strengthening protections for those working in the sector.

The Prime Minister also said Putrajaya would look at improving access to financing for graduates who want to venture into entrepreneurship, including through the National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun).

He said the current requirement for applicants to demonstrate an existing business track record before being considered for financing should be reconsidered, particularly as employment patterns and economic conditions continue to evolve.

“So, all I can say here is that I will listen and look into the matter. If we have the capacity, we will do our best for the youth.”

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